40 cities in 25 states: Savannah Bananas tickets for 2025 tour make for the perfect Christmas gift

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift idea for the biggest sports fan in your life, tickets to the 2025 Savannah Bananas tour may be the answer you’ve been looking for.

If you’ve never heard of Savannah Bananas, no worries; we’ve got you covered. In short, picture a Harlem Globetrotter performance on the baseball field instead of the basketball court.

The Savannah Bananas are known for putting on wild performances while wearing bright yellow uniforms. They’re not your average baseball team. While some baseball playing is involved in each game, the players wear kilts, break dance, and insert circus-like antics into every show. It’s essentially a rowdy round of baseball that offers plenty of laughs and entertainment to guests of all ages.

How did Savannah Bananas come about?

Savanah Bananas got its start in Savannah, Georgia, in 2015 after the city’s minor league team departed. The organization wanted to bring the fun back to baseball, however, the concept wasn’t an instant hit.

“By January of 2016, just months before our first game, the team had over-drafted our account. Owners Jesse and Emily Cole were forced to sell their home to keep the team going,” Savannah Bananas said in a statement on its website. “Then everything changed on February 25, 2016, when we named the team the Savannah Bananas.”

The rebranding helped them earn massive attention nationally, and they were quickly showcased in Sports Illustrated, CBS, and NBC. They were even featured as SportsCenters’s Logo of the Year.

The rest is history.

Savannah Bananas is now embarking on a tour across the U.S. in 2025, visiting 40 cities across 25 states. They will stop at 18 major league baseball and three football stadiums. Savannah Banana Tickets 2025 StubHub Savannah Bananas was offering tickets via a lottery, but that window has now closed. If you didn’t win the lottery, don’t fret, as tickets to the 2025 Savannah Banana Tour are currently available on StubHub. Savannah Banana ticket prices Tickets to see the traveling baseball team vary by city. The cheapest ticket to the Charlotte, North Carolina, show on June 7 is currently $162, while a ticket to the Savannah, Georgia, show on March 21 is $209.

Banana Ball

Savannah Bananas is known for playing “banana ball.” They’ve inserted several rules into the game that allow the fans to interact with the players during each performance. For instance, if a fan is lucky enough to catch a foul ball, it counts, and a player on the field is out.

During each performance, they break out into at least one choreographed dance to songs by popular singers like Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Mariah Carey.

Savannah Bananas 2025 schedule

Savannah Bananas will kick off its 2025 tour on Feb. 1, 2025 in Mesa Arizona at Sloan Park. The final performance is at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sept. 27, 2025. Here is the full 2025 tour schedule:

Feb. 1-2: Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona Feb. 6-8: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Feb. 14-16: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida March 1-2: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida March 15-16: Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay, Florida March 29-30: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia April 4-5: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri April 26: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina May 10: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee May 23-24: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri May 30-31: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California June 7: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina June 13-14: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio June 27-28: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. July 5-6: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts July 26-27: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Aug. 1-2: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Aug. 9-10: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Aug. 15-16: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Aug. 29-30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Sept. 5-6: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Sept. 13-14: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Sept. 19-20: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Sept. 26-27: Houston, Texas

