‘She helped me feel right at home’: What happened to Paige Hubl?

The volleyball community is reeling from the heartbreaking loss of Paige Hubl, a beloved former Nebraska Husker and Lincoln Southeast High School alum, who passed away on Nov. 24, 2024, at just 34 years old.

The news sent shockwaves through fans, teammates, and colleagues alike, and tributes have not stopped pouring in. Her obituary described Paige as a “loving daughter, sister, friend, and a beautiful soul whose radiant smile lit up any room she entered.”

A star athlete from the jump

Congratulations LSE Multi-Sport Student-Athlete Alumni and former Husker Volleyball Libero and Team Captain, Paige Hubl on being named LSE's new Head Volleyball Coach. Welcome home Coach Hubl…KP💪 pic.twitter.com/ACHFOxL4sf — LSE Athletics (@LSEAthletics) June 27, 2018

Paige Hubl was a natural athlete, excelling in volleyball, basketball, and soccer during her time at Lincoln Southeast High School. Her hard work and undeniable talent earned her a spot in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year, showing her remarkable contributions on and off the field. She joined the Nebraska Huskers volleyball team in 2009 as a defensive specialist. While her initial season had limited playtime, Paige’s commitment never wavered. By her junior year, she was an essential part of the team, playing all 30 matches in the 2011 season. Her standout moment came during a December game against Kansas State, where she notched a career-high 12 digs, a performance still remembered by Husker fans. As a senior in 2012, Paige’s leadership earned her the role of co-captain, showcasing her ability to inspire and guide her teammates.

Paige’s love for volleyball didn’t end when she hung up her college jersey. She returned to her roots, becoming the head volleyball coach at Lincoln Southeast High School from 2018 to 2021. Her first two seasons saw the Knights finishing with impressive records, including a top-10 divisional ranking in her debut year. Although the following seasons proved challenging, Paige’s passion for the game and dedication to her players never faltered. She poured her heart into coaching, helping young athletes grow both on and off the court. In addition to coaching, Paige worked for Hudl, a student-athlete sports information platform, continuing her mission to support the next generation of athletes.

The tragic news of Paige’s passing

Paige Hubl was my mentor my first week at Hudl. I was so nervous when I walked into the office that first day and she helped me feel right at home with that sweet smile of hers. God bless her and her family. https://t.co/3ilaFRqnuL — Brant (@e_brant_) December 2, 2024

On Nov. 24, 2024, the shocking news of Paige’s passing was shared by journalist Lincoln Arneal. While the cause of her death hasn’t been disclosed, her loss has left family, friends, and fans grieving deeply. Her obituary also highlighted her contagious passion for life and her ability to inspire those around her to appreciate the simple joys of everyday moments.

Tributes for Paige have come from all corners of the volleyball community. Former Huskers coach John Cook expressed his sorrow, saying: “I loved coaching Paige; our hearts go out to Paige’s family, friends, and former teammates.”

Fans have also shared their memories online. One wrote, “She was smart, funny, and charming. The world is worse off without her.” Paige Hubl’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. As the volleyball community comes together to celebrate her life, her contributions as a player, coach, and person will never be forgotten. Undoubtedly, Paige will be missed, but her legacy will live on.

