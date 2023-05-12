Someone thought Lightning McQueen was a football team, and now no one in the NFL is safe

It’s fun to stump pedestrians who are just walking down the city street minding their own business with not a thing on their minds. Let Barstool Sports do it, and the NFL gets turned upside down in the most hilarious way when Nashville residents and visitors have no clue who the teams are that the Tennessee Titans will be facing this season.

The 2023 NFL schedule has been decided after the rotating system did its yearly twirl and the dust settled on who was going to play whom. After getting the memo, all the Titans wanted to do was head out to Broadway and let some of the fans help announce the schedule. Of course, they made a nice game out of it where all unsuspecting passersby had to do was look at the logo on the screen and say who the team is, and therein lies the problem. These football “fans” had no idea who the teams were.

“Lightning McQueen” was one guess. Yes, the anthropomorphic stock car who is also known as Chester Whipplefilter in Pixar’s animated franchise Cars — he’s a team now in the NFL. To say the least, these fans made some interesting guesses, and NFL fans are not letting them hear the end of it.

The Atlanta Falcons actually changed their name when they heard the news that they were renamed the Red Stallions.

Then, the newly named Red Stallions tried to get the Atlanta Florida Dolphins in on it.

An actual fan of the team would be more than happy with either one of those wonderful blunders.

It’s a shame. They could have been a contender.

A person can see where the guy was coming from when he said the Cleveland Browns helmet was just the football logo — as in for all of football, or whatever he was thinking.

A few of these mistakes have the potential to be raised to the level of iconic.

It happened more than once, and it will go down in history that there are people in this world who think a horseshoe is definitely the logo for the Cowboys. They said it with so much confidence — it’s just sad.

The NFL is going to have one of its most interesting seasons yet. Imagine fans every week the Titans play showing up in their new jerseys. Someone has to do this in every NFL town across the country before the season starts.