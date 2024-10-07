‘That’s a penalty every time’: The South Carolina football ‘emptied the clip’ celebration controversy, explained

A true freshman on the University of South Carolina’s football team recently went viral for pretending to shoot a fake gun at the opposing team’s QB after a sack. Gamecocks edge rusher Dylan Stewart cost his team 15 yards in an eventual loss to Ole Miss after he “emptied his clip” on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. He got a lot of attention for the celebration, most of it negative, which didn’t stop the 19-year-old from repeating the same trigger-happy celebration.

In the third quarter of the game with Ole Miss winning 24-3, Stewart sacked Dart and picked up a 15-year penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, which put the Rebels at their own 31-yard line. The team would eventually score a 44-yard field goal and win the game 27-3.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch commented on the freshman’s action in real time, calling the move a “clearly unintelligent play.” Commentator Dusty Dvoracek said the move was “a true freshman making a freshman mistake.”

The penalty obviously wasn’t enough to dissuade Stewart, because he did the motion again just a few minutes later when he tackled running back Matt Jones. This time, though, he didn’t point his imaginary weapon ant any particular player.

https://twitter.com/CLEMSONPEPE/status/1842691001611059531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1842691001611059531%7Ctwgr%5Eb779cb521a057060843a1c3598851a8f5bdad40d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.islandpacket.com%2Fsports%2Fcollege%2Farticle293433469.html

Reactions to the post were swift, and not complimentary. Mike Davis, a former running back at USC, chastised Stewart and told him to stop doing gun celebrations. “Do something else please. Not hating on you but that’s a penalty every time.”

Stewart’s teammates didn’t seem all too pleased with his actions either. Defender Jalon Kilgore said they told him to be smarter about his celebrations.

“We got the stop. No need to do anything extra,” Kilgore said. “We’ve got to be smart on that.”

Ole Miss QB Dart, who was the recipient of the sack, posted about it on social media after the game. He referenced a song called “100 Shots,” a Young Dolph song that dissed fellow rapper Yo Gotti. In the song, Dolph talks about how his SUV was shot at least 100 times when he was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2017.

“How tf you miss a whole 100 shots”

-Dolph https://t.co/iPYG4uWMTY — Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) October 6, 2024

Stewart, who stands 6′ 6” and weighs 248 pounds, is one of the most exciting prospects of the 2024 recruiting class. While he was chastised thoroughly online and probably by his coach, don’t expect to see less of him on the field.

He was the 19th best prospect overall, and the second-best pass rusher in his class. In his first four games, Stewart has two forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and eight tackles. If he stops with the gun celebrations, and unfortunately even if he doesn’t, he will probably have a long and prosperous football career.



