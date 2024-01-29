The Brittany Mahomes controversy, explained

Despite her husband's success, Brittany Mahomes just can't win for trying.

Brittany Mahomes is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and even though Brittany’s husband has led the team to two Super Bowl wins — with, as of this report, a possible third, on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas — Brittany’s not well-liked among some football fans, and here’s why.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes met and began dating in high school. They got married in 2022 and have two children named Sterling and Bronze. As Brittany seemed to position herself as Taylor Swift’s new BFF after the pop star started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the 2023-24 season, one might imagine that got on some football fans’ nerves. In the minds of some Chiefs faithful, however, Brittany’s biggest faux pas happened one year earlier, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Chiefs just beat the Bills

When the infamous incident happened in January 2022, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were not yet married, and Brittany still went by her maiden name, Matthews. The Mahomes wedding was in March that same year. At that time, the Chiefs had just beaten the Bills in a playoff game. To celebrate, Brittany popped a bottle of champagne and sprayed KC fans, despite the cold temperatures — like a grid-iron Marie Antoinette telling the commoners to drink bubbly. The moves caused near-instant blowback on social media.

On a video she shared of herself drenching the crowd, captioned “oops,” posted on X, someone commented:

“The ramifications of your actions: Innocent fans drenched in cheap champagne possibly leading to frostbite or even hypothermia — children with alcohol in their system. You need to take responsibility for your actions and issue a public apology.” via @nukRBCFHPod/X

Brittany explained on Instagram the crowd asked her to do it, and later wrote on X, referring to the champagne controversy:

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 25, 2022 via Brittany Mahomes/X

Not all Chiefs fans hate Brittany

At the same time, not every KC fan piled on Brittany Mahomes after drenching the chilly crowd with champagne. On that same X post, one supporter wrote:

“I’m so damn sick of the hate you get. They always have something to freaking say smh. People clearly didn’t see your Instagram where you said that fans literally requested it. Keep being you, Britt!! Don’t listen to the haters. Love you, your energy, and your love for the game!” via @alexxleanne88/X

Frustration with Brittany had built ever since she began commenting on Chiefs games on social media, and for some, the champagne stunt was too much. Despite criticisms leveled at his wife, Patrick has stayed loyal: Rumors that Brittany is no longer invited to Chiefs games are untrue, according to US Weekly.