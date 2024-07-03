The Olympics: What happened to gymnastics star Kayla DiCello?

We’re just weeks out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the race to the finish line is well and truly heating up. We’ve had nail-biting basketball developments and breakout track and field stars like Noah Lyles, all in the lead-up to sporting’s biggest event set to take place from July 26.

While this pre-Olympics period has been exciting for sports fans across the world, gymnastic fans have been dealt a massive blow following news of aspiring Olympian Kayla DiCello’s withdrawal from Paris 2024. The news arose following the Gymnastics Olympics Trials in late June, but what exactly led to DiCello being ruled out of the team?

What happened to Kayla DiCello?

Kayla Dicello is unable to continue competition tonight after sustaining an injury on vault. Her condition is being evaluated by the medical team. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2024

Kayla DiCello suffered a ruptured Achilles’ heel while competing at the Olympics Trials at Target Centre in late June. DiCello, who is 20 years old and has yet to make the Olympics despite her rising status, reportedly hit the floor while performing a double tuck during her vault routine. It was her first event of the trials, and USA Gymnastics quickly ruled her out of continuing the event, before dashing her hopes of Olympic glory shortly after.

The development is especially heartbreaking given that DiCello had a pretty good chance of making the Olympic team, having placed third at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships in early June. Now, DiCello will be replaced by Simone Biles — who is heading to her third Olympic Games — as well as Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, the latter of whom is making her Olympics debut.

For their part, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong are heading to Paris as traveling alternates. DiCello took to social media to reflect on the incident, saying that while it wasn’t the “result I envisioned,” she is still thankful for her coaches, teammates, friends, and family. She said this support has helped her “throughout good days and bad,” adding that it “takes a village to get to this point.”

DiCello’s next chance at Olympic Glory won’t be until 2028, when the event is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. “This is not the end of my story,” DiCello wrote. DiCello received an outpouring of support from her peers and fellow famous gymnasts following the injury.

Betty Okino, who won bronze for the US in 1992, described DiCello as a “class act” and “inspiration” on social media, while gymnasts Ciena Alipio, Kaliya Lincoln, and Katelyn Jong sent their well-wishes and prayed for DiCello’s recovery.

Olympic gymnastics events will begin on July 27 and will take place at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

