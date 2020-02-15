Kobe Bryant Memorial Details And Ticket Information Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers will hold a public memorial service celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on February 24th, in honor of Bryant’s jersey number, and the Lakers have now released the ticket information for the event.

From today through Monday, February 17th at 10 PM PT, fans can register to purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan site. If the verified fan tickets sell out, then people will be selected at random to participate in the public sale beginning Wednesday, February 19th. The prices will vary from $224 each, 2 for $224, and $24.02 each and all of the proceeds will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which will continue Bryant and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports.

Bryant, Gianna and seven others, among them parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team, died in a helicopter crash on January 26th in Calabasas, CA. They were flying to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks where Gianna’s basketball team was set to play later that day.

Following the tragic news, fans congregated outside of the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, and created murals, shot crumpled up paper into trash cans and just celebrated the life and career of Bryant as well as his daughter. Of course, in addition to Los Angeles, fellow athletes, entertainers and even the video game world also paid tribute to the late basketball legend in various different ways.

In an effort to avoid a large crowd outside of the Staples Center again, the memorial service, which begins at 10 AM PT, will not be shown on any screens outside of the arena or across the street at L.A. Live, and the Lakers are “strongly advising” fans without tickets to stay home to watch the broadcast.

Tell us, though, do you plan on getting tickets to the Kobe Bryant memorial service? Or will you be watching from elsewhere? Sound off down below and let us know.