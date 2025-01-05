Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Taylor Swift performing "The Man" on the Eras Tour
Screengrab via Disney+
Category:
Sports
News

Want to see Taylor Swift at a Chiefs playoff game? This is how much tickets in front of her suite will cost

Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Jan 5, 2025 05:07 pm

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the AFC Divional game as the number one seed in the conference. While many eyes will be on the team as they likey head into the championship game, there will be quite a few eyes on likely game attendee Taylor Swift.

Recommended Videos

BUY NOW: Chiefs playoff game tickets near Taylor Swift’s suite

The singer made headlines this time last year when she joined boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win — and fans are likely to spot a similar moment this year.

Though it’s not clear who the Chiefs will play yet, the other teams include the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denve Broncos. The Chiefs, Bills, and Texans are already set as the number 1, number 2, and number 4 seeds respectively.

Fans who are interested in spotting Swift at the Divisional game will need to get seats close to the Kelce suite — and luckily there are still plenty on StubHub.

Where does Taylor Swift sit at Chiefs games?

Swift sits in Kelce’s suite behind sections 118 and 119. The suite is below the “A” in the GEHA Field sign.

Chiefs tickets with view of Swift box: Divisional Round | AFC Championship

Tickets in section 119 — right in front of where Swift sits at Chiefs games — are $770 each at time of writing. That will have you sitting in row 15 with an excellent view of the game (and, most likely, of a certain pop star).

Seats in nearby section 118 begin at $606, and seats in section 120 begin at $579.

If you want to snag tickets at the AFC Championship Game in the same area, they’re going to cost a bit more. Right now, seats in section 119 are $1,428 each. Seats in section 118 are $1,209, and seats in section 120 are the same.

Chiefs playoff schedule 2025

  • Jan. 18-19: AFC Divisional Playoffs
  • Jan. 26: AFC Championship Game
  • Feb. 9: Super Bowl (New Orleans, LA)
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.