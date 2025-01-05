Want to see Taylor Swift at a Chiefs playoff game? This is how much tickets in front of her suite will cost

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the AFC Divional game as the number one seed in the conference. While many eyes will be on the team as they likey head into the championship game, there will be quite a few eyes on likely game attendee Taylor Swift.

The singer made headlines this time last year when she joined boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win — and fans are likely to spot a similar moment this year.

Though it’s not clear who the Chiefs will play yet, the other teams include the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denve Broncos. The Chiefs, Bills, and Texans are already set as the number 1, number 2, and number 4 seeds respectively.

Fans who are interested in spotting Swift at the Divisional game will need to get seats close to the Kelce suite — and luckily there are still plenty on StubHub.

Where does Taylor Swift sit at Chiefs games?

Swift sits in Kelce’s suite behind sections 118 and 119. The suite is below the “A” in the GEHA Field sign.

Chiefs tickets with view of Swift box: Divisional Round | AFC Championship

Tickets in section 119 — right in front of where Swift sits at Chiefs games — are $770 each at time of writing. That will have you sitting in row 15 with an excellent view of the game (and, most likely, of a certain pop star).

Seats in nearby section 118 begin at $606, and seats in section 120 begin at $579.

If you want to snag tickets at the AFC Championship Game in the same area, they’re going to cost a bit more. Right now, seats in section 119 are $1,428 each. Seats in section 118 are $1,209, and seats in section 120 are the same.

Chiefs playoff schedule 2025

Jan. 18-19: AFC Divisional Playoffs

Jan. 26: AFC Championship Game

Feb. 9: Super Bowl (New Orleans, LA)

