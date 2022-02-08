The news of Tom Brady‘s retirement has been a central discussion in the sports realm over the last week, and now Kevin Bacon, of all people, has penned a song in Brady’s honor.

Brady has been an NFL Quarterback for 22 seasons, playing with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. Brady has 7 Super Bowl wins and is retiring being cited as the greatest of all time.

Fans, friends, and other stars all consider Brady to be the GOAT, and Kevin Bacon is sending the all-star athlete out with his own unique tribute. In a video posted to Instagram, and to the melody of Tom Jones’ “She’s A Lady,” Bacon sings about Brady being the GOAT… while surrounded by goats!

Bacon tagged the Instagram video #GoatSongs and smiled through the entire number. It goes without saying that Brady’s influence on the sport will be missed, as will his dedication and passion — though we doubt we’ve seen the last of him in the sports realm.

In part of Brady’s statement regarding his retirement, he shared that it’s time for him to focus on other things that require his attention — he just can’t give 100% of himself to the sport anymore, and that’s what the sport, the fans, and his teammates and coaches deserve.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”