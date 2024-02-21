What happened to Coy Wire?

Coy Wire made his name in the NFL, and then in 2022, he transitioned to broadcasting, covering sports for Fox and then CNN 10, a news program geared toward teens and students. The next year, Wire was absent from the show, causing rumors to spread online about his health.

Worsening the speculation, CNN never explained why Wire took time off, and he never mentioned it, either. As a result, some thought Wire might have cancer. As of 2024, Wire’s back on CNN 10 and even covered the NFL playoffs, posting on X. So, have any details emerged since then about what was behind Wire’s temporary break from broadcasting?

Does Coy Wire have cancer?

In 2024, it’s still not known if Wire faced or is facing health problems, such as cancer. So it’s safe to assume his time off from the show was just that — time off, especially since Wire returned seeming as healthy as ever.

The 2023 speculation about Wire’s health was not the first time the retired athlete, who played nine seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, faced some controversy. Before Wire took over CNN 10, Carl Azuz hosted the show, and Azuz’s departure dismayed students. CNN 10 is a 10-minute news program typically broadcast into classrooms.

When Azuz left, posts like this popped up on X, referring to the recent death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Carl Azuz not being on CNN10 is worse than the queen dying — W (@another_soapbox) September 15, 2022 via @Another_Soapbox/X

Coy Wire covered the 2023 NFL playoffs

Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce #SuperBowl Besos 😘 pic.twitter.com/n9U7d0c5uw — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) February 12, 2024 via Coy Wire/X

As of 2024, however, CNN 10 fans seem to have grown to love their new anchor, and Wire is back on the air. He even covered the 2023 NFL playoffs, sharing footage of the season’s power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, after the AFC championship game the Chiefs won.

While there’s no reason to think Wire has cancer, he has had health problems in the past. The linebacker’s playing career ended due to neck and back injuries. Referring to his choice to retire, Wire said,

“When people come and ask me to play, I humbly decline because the violent nature of the game got the best of me.” via Penn Live

Best wishes for his future health!