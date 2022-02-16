What is Combined Downhill in the Winter Olympics?

As the skiing section of this Winter Games is winding down, one of the final events remaining is the women’s combined. The combined — starting Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9:30pm ET, is one of the premier skiing events; as the name suggests, it combines the elements of a downhill course with a slalom course.

This year’s two courses are a downhill course named “Rock” and a technical course named “Ice River” in China’s Yanqing district. The men’s combined run was completed back on Feb. 10, with Austrian Johannes Strolz taking home the gold medal.

Alpine Skiing

Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Alpine skiing, also known as downhill skiing, has been used by folks in the Alpine countries for generations and has been recorded to have been practiced in a modern form as early as 1886.

Alpine skiing is one of the oldest events at the Winter Games, having debuted at the 1936 Olympics in Germany. It was introduced originally as a combined event, and was then changed to only a slalom or a downhill for a few years until eventually all different event types were used. The current slate of alpine skiing events includes combined, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill.

Combined at the Olympics

Combined skiing has been an official Olympic event at the 1936 Olympics, the 1948 Olympics, the 1988 Olympics, and at every Winter Games since. Although it is the oldest alpine skiing event at the Olympics, it has not been featured as often as downhill, slalom, giant slalom or super-G.

The combined event has been dominated by the Alpine Countries as much as any alpine event has, with the only real exceptions being Canada and Team USA.

This year’s favorites for the women’s combined in no particular order are France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, and Team USA.

2022 Olympic Skiing Schedule

TFC Stadiums/YouTube

Here is the schedule for all of the alpine skiing events, including the men’s and women’s combined:

Men’s downhill, Feb. 7:

Gold – Beat Feuz, SUI

Silver – Johan Clarey, FRA

Bronze – Matthias Mayer, AUT

Women’s giant slalom, Feb. 7:

Gold – Sara Hector, SWE

Silver – Federica Brignone, ITA

Bronze – Lara Gut-Behrami, SUI

Men’s super-G, Feb. 8:

Gold – Matthias Mayer, AUT

Silver – Ryan Cochran-Siegle, USA

Bronze – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, NOR

Women’s slalom, Feb. 9:

Gold – Petra Vlhová, SLK

Silver – Katharina Liensberger, AUT

Bronze – Wendy Holdener, SUI

Men’s combined, Feb. 10:

Gold – Johannes Strolz, AUT

Silver – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, NOR

Bronze – James Crawford, CAN

Women’s super-G, Feb. 11:

Gold – Lara Gut-Behrami, SUI

Silver – Mirjam Puchner, AUT

Bronze – Michelle Gisin, SUI

Men’s giant slalom, Feb. 13:

Gold – Marco Odermatt, SUI

Silver – Žan Kranjec, SLO

Bronze – Mathieu Faivre, FRA

Women’s downhill, Feb. 15:

Gold – Corinne Suter, SUI

Silver – Sofia Goggia, ITA

Bronze – Nadia Delago, ITA

Men’s slalom, Feb. 16:

Gold – Clément Noël, FRA

Silver – Johannes Strols, AUT

Bronze – Sebastian Foss-Salevåg, NOR

Women’s combined, Feb. 16-17:

“Rock” downhill course – Feb. 16th at 9:30pm ET

“Ice River” slalom course – Feb. 17th at 1am ET

