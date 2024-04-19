What happened to Blake Griffin?

The NBA’s Blake Griffin, who once helped turn the Los Angeles Clippers into a contender, hasn’t been in the headlines for an LA minute — until a recent announcement. So, what’s going on with the basketball star?

Griffin, named by the Associated Press as the College Basketball Player of the Year while just a sophomore for the Oklahoma Sooners, was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Although he missed what should’ve been his rookie year due to injury, he made up for it by posting impressive numbers the following year, including averaging 22.5 points per game along with 12.1 rebounds, to earn the Rookie of the Year award while also being named an All-Star.

It was the beginning of a highlight-filled career, becoming a six-time All-Star and changing the course of a franchise along the way.

Although never winning the NBA title, Griffin led the Clippers out of the dark ages and into its first true successful era. The franchise has been all but cursed since the 1980’s after moving from San Diego and sharing a city with the significantly more celebrated Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the team wasn’t short on talent but that talent would often get injured, leading sportswriters to call the phenomenon the “Clipper Triangle” where the stars go to disappear.

Decades of dismal team performances ended with the arrival of Blake Griffin who, along with Chris Paul and Deandre Jordan, led them to their first divisional title in franchise history. Los Angeles became known as Lob City, at least in regards to the Clippers, thanks to the style of basketball that the team showcased which earned them six consecutive playoff appearances and another divisional title.

However, all good things must come to an end. In January of 2018, Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Injuries plagued him and he ended up with the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

So, where is he playing now?

Well, Blake Griffin took to social media to officially announce his retirement from the NBA.



After 14 years in the NBA, injuries had finally taken their toll and kept teams uninterested in his services. His last contract was with the Celtics in 2022 and it was for the league’s veteran minimum. In 2017, a year before being traded by the Clippers, he had signed a five-year, $173 million contract.

So, what’s next for Griffin? Another reason for his retirement is that he’s already been busy teaming up with ex-NFL player Ryan Kalil as owners of a production company called Mortal Media. Already with a Sony Pictures deal, they have punched out the White Men Can’t Jump remake and Blake was executive producer on the upcoming Hello Tomorrow series which will appear on Apple TV+ and Hulu.

Things look quite promising for the next chapter in the now former NBA player’s career. Already having success as an athlete in Hollywood, maybe that success will continue as a producer in Hollywood.

