Who is 400m hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin’s husband?

This week Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took to the Paris Olympics track to run her way to a Women’s 400m Hurdles Gold Medal and a new world record.

First in line to celebrate with her (after cheering the loudest), was her husband, Andre Levrone Jr. The two got engaged just weeks after her second Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, where she won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

According to The Knot, the two had mutual friends but the 29-year-old first made his move by sliding into her DMs, they first got to know each other as friends before making their relationship public in 2021. According to Town and Country, Andre was born and raised in Olney, Maryland with an older brother and an older sister. His parents, Andre and Angie, were both athletes growing up.

Andre was also an athlete, playing football at his alma mater the University of Virginia. According to People, he even had contracts to play wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars after he graduated in 2017 before he ultimately decided to leave the sport in 2020. In an emotional farewell post on his Instagram, he wrote that his decision to end his football career was hard but necessary.

Since then, he frequently posts Bible studies, scriptures, and religious messages on his social media. Both he and Sydney are vocal about how important their Christianity is to them, their relationship, and their successes.

Nine months after their engagement on May 6, 2022, the couple got married at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia, and recently celebrated their second anniversary and another Olympic gold for Sydney.

Since their wedding, Andre has been seen supporting his wife everywhere from world championships to Paris Fashion Week and now, for the first time, at the Olympics, as friends and family couldn’t attend the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Aside from being Sydney’s number one fan, per his LinkedIn profile, Andre worked in commercial real estate from 2019 until he reportedly enrolled in the Master’s Seminary located on the campus of their home church of Grace Community in Los Angeles, California in 2022.

Regardless of the hard work, he’s doing in his own life, he doesn’t seem to mind giving all of the spotlight to his wife. He loves to sport a “Team Syd” T-shirt at any of her races and frequently posts about her successes on his social media.

He’ll surely be the loudest voice cheering for Sydney at all of her races to come.

