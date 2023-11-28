Who is ‘Drive to Survive’ F1 racer Alex Albon’s girlfriend?

Apart from his illustrious run as a successful Formula One racer, Alex Albon is perhaps best known for his two-season appearance on Netflix’s sports docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Viewers first met the Thai and British driver during the show’s second season, which aired in 2020, though his transition from relative rookie to one of the sport’s most promising figures has kept fans captivated even beyond the show that first spotlighted his success.

While he has yet to appear on Drive To Survive’s most recent fifth season, 23-year-old Albon has continued making progress in the sport throughout 2022 and 2023, joining the lineup of drivers for Williams Racing as part of Formula One. As Albon further develops his sporting career, attention has turned to his girlfriend, a fellow athlete who fans in both the US and abroad simply can’t get enough of.

So, who is Alex Albon’s girlfriend, and what exactly does she do?

Alex Albon is in a public relationship with Lily Muni, a successful professional golfer who has been spotted cheering on Albon on multiple occasions. The Chengdu-born Muni currently golfs as part of the U.S-based Ladies Golf Professional Association Tour; of which she is deemed a rising star.

In 2018, the 23-year-old Muni won the Prasco Charity Championship and won a title again the following year as part of the LGPA. Muni has been golfing since the age of five, when her father first introduced her to the sport. She later embarked on the tournament circuit, after which she relocated to San Diego to continue pursuing golf competitively. Additional highlights in Muni’s golfing career include her entry into the US Women’s Open in 2015.

Away from the golf course, Muni attended Torrey Pines High School in San Diego and later majored in Communications at the University of Southern California. Muni’s success has seen her sign endorsement deals with brands like Nike and WeChat, and garner an estimated net worth of $2 million. Muni first interacted with Albon in 2019, after she watched Drive To Survive and began following some of the racers on the cast.

At the time, Albon had taken an interest in golfing, so the pair shared messages before eventually meeting in person in Los Angeles. The duo have been dating since then, and regularly share posts of each other on their social media. In November of 2023, Albon and Muni were seen on a trip to Mexico, and were elsewhere spotted in Singapore and Thailand.

Here’s hoping this golden couple go the distance.