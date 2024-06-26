Who is Noah Lyles’ girlfriend?

What with all the excitement surrounding track and field’s newest golden child, people have naturally been curious about who Noah Lyles‘ girlfriend is. I’m just going to rip the band-aid off fast: He’s taken. Funnily enough, but not surprising at all, he’s dating another track star, Junelle Bromfield. The athletic power couple has been turning heads both on and off the track, with their relationship blossoming into a notable fixture in the world of athletics.

Bromfield, a 25-year-old Jamaican sprinter specializing in the 4x400m relay, has an impressive athletic resume of her own. She clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400m event, showcasing her prowess on the global stage. But wait, because her accolades don’t stop there. Bromfield also snagged gold at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, and silver medals at both the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The couple’s journey began six years ago when they first met, but it wasn’t until 2022 that their relationship officially took off. After Lyles’ performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, he took the plunge and asked Bromfield to be his girlfriend. What drew these two speedsters together? For Bromfield, it was Lyles’ refreshing honesty that caught her attention. She appreciates his straightforward nature, finding it a rare and valuable trait in people. Lyles, on the other hand, was captivated by Bromfield’s strength of character, and the potential he saw in their future together.

Their relationship hasn’t been without its hurdles, though. Bromfield initially had reservations about getting involved with Lyles, worried that his larger-than-life persona might overshadow her own identity. However, Lyles’ determination and genuine affection eventually won her over.

The couple isn’t shy about sharing their love on social media, often posting pictures and videos together. Actually, they recently celebrated their anniversary on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their life off the track.

In one playful post, Bromfield joked, “Behind almost all my selfies is Noah telling me to wipe my camera.” Junelle Bromfield

Their shared passion for athletics has undoubtedly been a bonding factor. Both Lyles and Bromfield continue to excel in their respective events, with Bromfield currently ranked 32nd in the world for the women’s 400m. Her personal best in the 400m stands at an impressive 50.77 seconds, achieved at Kingston’s National Stadium in June 2021.

As they continue to make strides in their athletic careers, Lyles and Bromfield’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. Their mutual support, shared experiences, and understanding of the demands of elite sports have created a solid foundation for their partnership.

While the track world eagerly anticipates their next athletic achievements, fans are equally invested in this duo’s romantic journey. As Lyles and Bromfield continue to navigate the fast lanes of both love and sport, they’re proving that sometimes the best teammates are found both on and off the track. Here’s hoping for a potential wedding in the future for this sports perfect match.

