Which ‘multi-platinum pop star’ has ‘Perfect Match’ star Stevan Ditter hooked up with? Reddit users have seemingly cracked the case

With the finale of Perfect Match season 2 just hours away from hitting Netflix once and for all, we cannot stop thinking about the tea that was spilled in episode 4: Stevan Ditter has hooked up with a multi-platinum pop star?!

Recommended Videos

During the compatability challenge — where Perfect Match contestants and their partners attempted to answer spicy questions about their castmates — it was revealed that Stevan has hooked up with an A-list celebrity in the past, specifically a singer. While he did not reveal her identity to the group, Stevan is seen whispering her name to his partner, Alara Taneri, garnering a shocked reaction from the fashion designer. Because of this, viewers have been left on the edge of their couches ever since!

While Stevan attempted to keep the pop star’s identity under wraps, you can never discount the power of Reddit. Fans of the hit competition show took to the platform to give their best guesses as to who this mystery woman could be, and based on all of the evidence we could find, one celebrity seems to be a perfect fit. Keep scrolling to find out who…

Stevan Ditter’s multi-platinum pop star hookup was likely Demi Lovato

Images via Netflix / Angelo Kritikos

While there is no way to know for sure — unless Stevan spills the tea himself — we can only assume that his multi-platinum pop star hookup was “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Confident” singer Demi Lovato.

“Stevan [and] Demi Lovato? They used to follow each other on Instagram a while ago,” one Reddit user proposed, garnering 80 upvotes. Naturally, more Perfect Match viewers flooded the thread with why this could be a possibility:

“It was definitely someone who goes by a 5 syllable first and last name just based on the length of time of the bleeps and his mouth movement. This could fit for sure.” “I thought the same. When I had captions on my TV, the stars bleeping the name have 4 letters which matches with Demi. Didn’t know they followed each other, but he def seems like her type!”

Other users guessed pop princesses like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Billie Eilish, but Lovato still seems like the best bet.

While Stevan Ditter and Demi Lovato might not be an item anymore, will he manage to bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) at the end of Perfect Match season 2 alongside his brand new boo, Alara Taneri? To find out for yourself, catch the finale of the beloved competition series when it hits Netflix tomorrow (June 21).

With whether or not Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry kissed still up in the air, the final episode is certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy