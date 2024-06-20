Are Steve and Alara from ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 still together?

If you’ve been glued to your screens watching Perfect Match season 2, you’re not alone. Among the whirlwind romances, dramatic twists, and playboy Harry Jowsey being generally unhinged, one couple has stood out from the pack: Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri.

Stevan, a familiar face from Too Hot To Handle season 3, and Alara, who you might remember from Dated & Related, first locked eyes in episode 3 of Perfect Match. Despite Stevan’s initial pairing with Xanthi Perdikomatis from The Circle, sparks flew instantly between him and Alara. Their connection was so strong that Stevan didn’t hesitate to choose Alara at the next coupling session.

From that moment on, these two were inseparable. Even when the show tried to be messy and throw a wrench in their budding romance by sending them on dates with other contestants, Stevan and Alara actually stayed committed to each other. If I’m being honest, I’ve more or less lost hope in certain reality TV stars since their impulse control doesn’t always seem to be a priority, but watching this relationship play out on screen has been refreshing. This unwavering loyalty quickly made them fan favorites and strong contenders for the season’s winning couple.

But here’s where things get a little bit tricky. As we eagerly await the season finale, set to air on June 21, 2024, the status of Stevan and Alara’s relationship post-show remains shrouded in mystery.

Are Stevan and Alara still an item?

There is one potential red flag — their Instagram activity. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that while Alara follows Stevan, he doesn’t follow her back. If you know anything about social media, you’ll know that’s basically high treason. This little detail has fans of the couple talking, especially considering Stevan does follow other Perfect Match castmates.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, fellow contestant Harry Jowsey dropped a bombshell on his podcast. He mentioned that Stevan is “happily in a relationship” but didn’t specify if the lucky lady is Alara. This cryptic comment has left fans scratching their heads.

On the flip side, there are signs that point to a potential happily-ever-after for the couple. Initially, distance seemed like it could be a deal-breaker, with Stevan based in Los Angeles and Alara in London. However, it appears Alara has made the leap across the pond. She’s been spotted hanging out in LA with castmate Micah Lussier, who mentioned in a TikTok that they’re temporary roomies.

Alara’s social media game has been equally mysterious. She’s been coy about her relationship status, telling curious fans in her DMs that it’s “none of their business.” However, she did share a photo with Stevan on her Instagram in June 2024, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their time on the show. I’m thinking this could very well be a build-up to the final show to keep people on their toes. Only time will tell.

As we count down the hours to the season finale, the jury’s still out on whether Stevan and Alara’s romance has stood the test of time outside the Perfect Match villa. And even though the signs are mixed at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them, regardless of their current status.

Everyone’s just going to have to tune in to find out. But in the meantime, their journey on Perfect Match has given us all a masterclass in loyalty, chemistry, and the unpredictable nature of reality TV romance. Stay tuned. The final reveal is just around the corner!

