‘I slept in the kitchen’: Dom Gabriel reveals that his ‘Perfect Match’ pairing with Tolú Ekundare was rockier than viewers may realize

Dom Gabriel went from a hero to a villain real fast on Perfect Match season 2, coming in as a fan favorite and leaving as arguably the most hated cast member of the season, behind the infamous Harry Jowsey, of course.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Mole‘s Dom won season 1 of Perfect Match alongside Too Hot To Handle‘s Georgia Hassarati. When that relationship did not work out, Dom was invited back for season 2 of the hit competition show, where he entered as a bombshell after going on a date with The Trust‘s Tolú Ekundare.

While Tolú was seemingly head over heels for Dom — breaking off her relationship with Love Is Blind‘s Izzy Zapata to pursue him instead — it looks like the feeling was far from mutual. Poor thing!

On an episode of Harry’s Boyfriend Material podcast, Dom discussed his relationship with Tolú — primarily what went on behind the scenes — arguing that he and the Nigeria-born beauty simply were not compatible, regardless of what Tolú had to say. Keep scrolling for all of the nitty-gritty details…

Kicking off the conversation, Dom and Harry discussed that as far as reality television goes, there are always things the viewer will not see in its entirety. For example, according to Dom, Tolú had been hitting it off with Chris Hahn while they were still matched. Chris even took to TikTok to confirm that there was some flirtatiousness going on with Tolú before they decided to actually pursue one another — the proof is in the pudding!

One of the major things Dom then discussed is that his relationship with Tolú was rather rocky as far as the bedroom was involved, and their conversation in the boardroom — which was seemingly hostile — was actually far more tame than viewers might realize:

“There were times when she felt uncomfortable, so I slept in the kitchen… Even in the boardroom, they cut it out afterwards, you know, of me telling her like, ‘Hey, I think it was just miscommunication.’ Like I told her ‘It’s miscommunication, I care about you a lot. Like, I think you are a genuine person, and you are here for genuine reasons.'”

Everything Dom said during the podcast episode makes it seem like he and Tolú simply were not compatible, however, fans of the beloved competition series cannot help but wonder whether or not Dom was stretching the truth to try to restore his reputation. After all, based on her social media activity, Tolú still seems to be upset with the 6′ 4″ Canadian cutie, so it appears that things did not end on good terms…

“There’s absolutely nothing these two could say to make me like or believe them 😂”

“I don’t believe anything Dom has to say.”

“They’re stuttering too much for me 😂”

“😂😂 She uhhh she uhhh did uhhhh 😂😂 LIESS.”

“I’ll believe it when I’ll see the footage.”

Who do you believe? While there are reasons to side with both Dom and Tolú, we are definitely team Tolú — in my opinion, she is wayyy more trustworthy than the Perfect Match season 1 winner!

With Dom out of the game and Tolú continuing to build her connection with Chris, which couple will ultimately bring home the bacon — or lack thereof —when the hit competition show comes to a close? To find out for yourself, catch the finale of Perfect Match season 2 when it hits Netflix on Friday, June 21.

