Did Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry kiss on ‘Perfect Match?’ Here’s what all signs point to

With the next three episodes of Perfect Match hitting Netflix on Friday (June 14), one of the strongest couples of season 2 — Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal (from Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind) — are having some trouble in paradise (AKA Tulum, Mexico), with the former being accused of locking lips with another contestant.

While it has yet to be revealed on our television screens, talk of Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry kissing is seemingly all-consuming, with nobody knowing what really happened between the pair. With two varying stories — Harry arguing that they didn’t kiss, and Melinda arguing that they did — circulating around the villa, what is the truth?

Here’s what we think happened…

Did Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry kiss on Perfect Match?

While it is impossible to know for sure — unless the kiss is shown during the finale of Perfect Match season 2 — we are confident that Harry and Melinda locked lips nonetheless, with a user named @imitationcrab making a pretty convincing case in a TikTok video:

“We saw a lot of footage of Harry being really flirty with Melinda, like with a body shot, and we did see some carrying action, and he literally admitted to Jess about making the whole like, ‘Oh, you look good pregnant’ comment… It isn’t really hard to believe that he would have went in for a kiss if there were no cameras around, and another reason is his reputation.”

Not only does this seem like something (a very drunk) Harry would do, but contestants like Xanthi Perdikomatis support Melinda’s story and believe that the kiss happened, while other contestants like Holly Scarfone say that they saw the kiss with their own eyes. If that isn’t proof, we don’t know what is!

Another reason we believe that Harry and Melinda locked lips is due to Harry’s behavior just seconds after the alleged moment, brushing it off as a joke instead of taking the allegation seriously:

“He was like, ‘Oh, what are you talking about? Like, did you see it? Did you see it? Like, did the camera see it?’ He was making it a joke. If someone lied and said like, ‘Hey, we kissed’ when you literally didn’t, you would be more shook about it. Like, it’s a very serious accusation, and then for you to just be making a hee-haw out of it, it just seemed really sus.”

What do you think? Did Harry and Melinda actually kiss?

With just one episode of the beloved competition series remaining, there is just one episode to find out the truth once and for all.

To (hopefully) find out whether or not Harry and Melinda kissed, as well as find out who will ultimately bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) when Perfect Match season 2 comes to a close, catch the finale when it hits Netflix on June 21. It is sure to be sensational, jam-packed with juicy drama!

