The potential ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 winner is not as unexpected as fans predict

Perfect Match season 2 winner predictions have been circulating on the internet as fans wait for the final result announcement. The upcoming finale episode is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 21, 2024. Many viewers believe that following the surprising twists and turns on the show, the couple who wins the champion title will also be an unexpected one.

Recommended Videos

Whether it is the most unlikely pair Tolu and Chris or the newly matched couple Izzy and Micah, everyone has their own guesses as to which duo will be the winners. Most viewers are looking for hints amongst the most unpredicted pairs, but the strongest couple is right in front of their eyes.

At the beginning of season 2, Harry Jowsey and Elys Hutchinson had an unbreakable bond until Harry went on a blind date with Love is Blind star Jessica Vestal. Up until episode 8, it seemed as if Jowsey found his love match, however when Melinda claimed that the Too Hot to Handle star had kissed her, Jess was confused about who to believe, and this caused a strain on their relationship.

Being the strongest couple in the villa, Alara and Stevan are expected to win the Perfect Match season 2

Meanwhile, contestants Alara and Stevan have proved their loyalty to one another multiple times and refused to leave each other’s side. When the Perfect Match season 1 winner Dom Gabriel showed interest in Alara, she established a boundary and told him that she still wanted to match with Stevan.

Stevan was previously matched with Micah, and then decided to swap her with Xanthi as her partner. He realized that he didn’t have a strong connection with anyone in the villa until he went on a date with the Dated and Related star and immediately decided she was “the one” for him. Since then the two have been inseparable, which makes them the strongest couple in the villa and the potential season 2 winner.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy