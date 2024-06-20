‘This is a joke right’: Alara Taneri just gave ‘Perfect Match’ fans a fashion FRIGHT

With the finale of Perfect Match season 2 gracing our television screens tomorrow, June 21, there is no doubt that Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri, from Too Hot To Handle and Dated and Related, respectively, are the frontrunners of the beloved competition series, followed shortly by the unexpected pair that is Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare.

While Stevan was previously matched up with Love Is Blind‘s Micah Lussier and The Circle‘s Xanthi Perdikomatis, things took a turn for the better as soon as he embarked on a blind date with Alara. Instantaneously hitting it off, Stevan coupled up with Alara later that evening despite the fact she was being rather flirtatious with Perfect Match season 1 winner-turned-villain Dom Gabriel.

A passion of Alara’s that she has spoken out about on the show is her love for all things fashion, working as a fashion designer when she isn’t doing her duties as an internet personality. She often takes to her TikTok account — which has amassed a whopping 172.2k followers — to share some of her favorite looks, as well as some fashion pieces she designed herself. In a recent video, she gave Perfect Match fans a fashion fright after showing off the outfit she wears when going to the grocery store, leaving us all thinking the exact same thing: WTF???

To see this out of the ordinary look — complete with “Hulk shoes” and “banana trousers” — just keep scrolling…

Admitting she looked like a frog, Alara still stepped outside and headed to the grocery store in this wacky and wild outfit. While some individuals thought that the outfit was a slay — for lack of a better term — a majority of viewers took to the comment section to question the look altogether:

“Alara babe…”

“ALARA PLEASE”

“BABEEEE NOOOO”

“This is a joke right…”

“I feel this outfit is giving Kanye West”

With the last episode of Perfect Match season 2 on the horizon, will she pull out some controversial pieces to wear come finale night? The only way to find out for yourself is to catch the episode when it hits Netflix tomorrow…

