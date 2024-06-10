What Netflix show does each ‘Perfect Match’ cast member come from?

Netflix’s Perfect Match is seriously a show like no other, bring fan favorites from The Mole, The Circle, The Trust, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and more together in Tulum, Mexico to try and find their perfect match (for lack of a better term) once and for all.

Throughout the show — which is hosted by Nick Lachey — “the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together, or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance,” all while brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa. With the pairings shifting seemingly every second, Perfect Match is certain to keep you on your toes!

As of Friday (June 7), the first few episodes of season 2 of the beloved competition series are available to stream via Netflix, featuring fan favorites like Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432), Harry Jowsey, Dom Gabriel, Micah Lussier, Tolú Ekundare and more. The Perfect Match season 2 cast comes from shows like Squid Game: The Challenge, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Dated and Related, Love Is Blind, The Trust, The Mole, Surviving Paradise, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, but keep scrolling to see which show (or shows) each contestant stems from specifically…

Bryton Constantin — Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

Dominique Defoe — Too Hot to Handle season 4

Elys Hutchinson — Too Hot to Handle season 5

Harry Jowsey — Too Hot to Handle season 1

Xanthi Perdikomatis — The Circle season 5

Stevan Ditter — Too Hot to Handle season 3

Micah Lussier — Love Is Blind season 4

Tolú Ekundare — The Trust season 1

Izzy Zapata — Love Is Blind season 5

Dom Gabriel — The Mole season 1 and Perfect Match season 1

Jessica Vestal — Love Is Blind season 6

Justin Assad — Surviving Paradise season 1

Jake Cunningham — The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1

Holly Scarfone — Too Hot to Handle season 3

Nigel Euro — Too Hot to Handle season 4

Trevor Sova — Love Is Blind season 6

Brittan Byrd — Too Hot to Handle season 4

Christine Obanor — Too Hot to Handle season 5

Regardless of the show they stem from, anyone can find their perfect match on Perfect Match (pun intended), proven by Dom Gabriel from The Mole and Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot to Handle with their victory at the end of season 1.

With four couples seemingly going strong — Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal, Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri, Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare, and Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson — as well as one couple currently on the rocks after Holly Scarfone’s arrival — Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier — who will bring home the bacon when the hit competition show comes to a close? Check out Netflix on June 21 to see for yourself…

