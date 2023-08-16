‘It felt like a horrible teenage drama movie’: Former Linus Tech Tips employee alleges harassment and poor working conditions

The lid to YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips‘ can of worms seems to have been opened after the tech content creation group was accused by Gamers Nexus of inaccurate and unethical practices. As usually happens, it only takes one person stepping forward for others to feel encouraged to follow suit.

Now that the company Linus Media Group is being scrutinized, former employee Madison Reeve, also known as Twitch streamer Suop, is coming out with their own set of criticisms against it, including workplace sexual harassment and abuse of power.

According to their LinkedIn Profile, Reeve was a Social Media Coordinator for Linus Media Group from January to December 2021. In a Twitter/X thread published on Wednesday, they allege that, throughout those twelve months, they were overworked, belittled by members of upper management, and subjected to inappropriate comments and conduct.

I was consistently belittled by certain members of upper management.



My work was called "dogshit" I was called "incompetent".



When I would reach out to managers and try to get help with these situations, I would be told to "put on my big girl pants" and be "more assertive". — Madison | Suop (@suuuoppp) August 16, 2023

In a thread consisting of dozens of tweets, Reeve goes on to detail the various uncomfortable situations they were in as well as the inadequate responses from HR and management. The content creator accuses the company of a lack of transparency, especially throughout the hiring process, in reference to the handling of her own online platforms outside of Linus Tech Tips. According to them, after approaching founder Linus Sebastian about their gripes, Reeve was told to put things into perspective given the recent death of their brother.

He was in this instance referring to the fact my brother had suddenly passed away not even a week before I moved for this job, and that perhaps I should just ignore that I had been mislead because that was more important.



I cannot tell you how upset I felt in this moment. — Madison | Suop (@suuuoppp) August 16, 2023

Reeve first appeared on the popular YouTube channel in 2019 after winning the Asus x Linus Tech Tips’ ROG RIG REBOOT annual contest. In it, they mention having applied for a job at the company on a couple of occasions in the past. They went on to appear in several other videos on the YouTube channel after being hired, before disappearing, leading viewers to wonder what had happened to them. In the thread, Reeve describes the position as their “dream job” and how disillusioned they felt when the reality turned out to be the complete opposite.

I was at my dream job, and they spoke to me like I was nothing. I can't express to you how worthless I felt.



They seem to hire young people who don't know any better for some roles, and then get away with this over and over.



This wasn't just my dream job, it IS a "dream job" — Madison | Suop (@suuuoppp) August 16, 2023

The Twitch streamer also admitted to being the author of a damning Glassdoor review of the company posted in July 2022.

Linus Sebastian has not commented on Reeve’s allegations yet, but he has addressed the Gamers Nexus accusations, admitting the company has “some work to do on internal processes and communication,” but stating that he was disappointed at how fast the community turned against them.