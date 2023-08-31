Netflix code 9875, explained

There are a lot of accusations that can be fairly leveled at streaming colossus Netflix, but a lack of content certainly isn’t one of them. While this is great news for subscribers who want to try a new show or film, it can lead to a real struggle that involves wading through countless bits of content to find the ones that you like.

Even if you do manage to find the genre that you’re keen on, the likelihood is you’ll still be forced to flick through whatever the company wants to force on you, instead of something you actually want to watch. However, some users have long been wise to a little secret that will allow you to pick the exact type of show you want, with minimal hassle — including the ever-popular genre of True Crime documentaries. To find out more about this hack, and Netflix code 9875 in general, read on!

What are Netflix Codes?

There are over 4,000 Netflix codes, each of which corresponds to a different facet of a piece of content, including its genre, the actors in it, or even duration. For example, movies and shows that come under the “romance” category are all under code 8883, whereas music-related content comes under 1701. Code 81396426 is for films that are two hours long, and action and adventure content starring Kurt Russell is 410. As you can see, they get very specific.

It’s easy to find these codes, too. If you click on the title card of a show you know the genre of, you’ll be able to see what genres Netflix has assigned to it. From there, you can just click on that specific genre, and it will take you to the page. This also works for cast members and directors.

How do Netflix codes work?

If you’re using an in-browser version of Netflix, then you just need to type the following: “www.netflix.com/ browse/genre/CODENUMBER.” So, if you are keen to see great comedies without a laughtrack (code 81647534), you would type in “www.netflix.com/browse/genre/81647534.” If you’re using a smart TV, you can also type this code in.

However, for laptops, mobile devices, and tablets that are using the Netflix app, you can’t use this method. If you do mainly use an app for your watching, we’d recommend logging in on a browser, then queueing the shows you discover via this method. With that said, on some devices, if you type what you’re looking for into the browser, it will automatically open it in your Netflix app.

What is Netflix code 9875?

Netflix code 9875 relates to True Crime documentaries, so quite an extensive list of titles that vary between content like Jeffery Epstein: Filthy Rich, Wild Wild Country and Tiger King.