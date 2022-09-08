This just in: a brand new iPhone has been announced. And as always, people are critical of the designs. After years of convincing people that this new iPhone is ‘better’ than the last one, Apple has finally worked the nerve of Steve Jobs’ own daughter, and she’s saying what we’re all thinking.

Jobs’ daughter, Eve, went on to social media and pretty much voiced the same comments that everyone has been – it all looks the same. She shared a meme on her Instagram story, mocking the new phone’s design.

Image via Eve Jobs via Instagram

Let’s be honest for a sec: Job’s daughter has a point. The iPhone has not changed its design in an immediately obvious way, and staying somewhat familiar over the years. Sure, they moved the home button, gave it a bigger screen, and took away the dearly-beloved headphone jack, it still has the same approximate shape that it had when it was first introduced. While the mobile market attempts to move (back) to flip phones, iPhones have just remained stagnant.

The iPhone 14 was announced by Apple at its recent Far Out event. The new phone will come with an A16 Bionic chip and will have two models — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The phone will come in five colors and promises a better camera and battery. Pre-orders for the new phone start on Sept. 9, and prices start from $999.