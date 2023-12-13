What happened to StreamEast?

Streaming TV is confusing these days. There are too many options, especially for sports fans hoping to catch the big game. To watch their team win, many sports fans turned to StreamEast, but the free website is not available in all areas — so, what happened to it?

No matter which sport is your favorite, StreamEast has it all, from major American sports like the NFL to cricket and golf. For sports fanatics, that might all seem too good to be true: All the sports you want at no cost. And if you pay a small StreamEast fee in some areas, there are even more features, including PPV events and live TV — what’s not to like?

But not so fast — StreamEast has risks. Those who try to navigate to the site or use the app in certain countries might find it doesn’t work because sports content is considered intellectual property.

Sports content is copyrighted

StreamEast carries copyrighted sports content without a license. That’s illegal, depending on where you live. For this reason, if you try to use StreamEast in some places, you might first see a warning, and if you choose to use StreamEast where it’s banned, you might get fined or find it’s blocked. In some parts of the world, you could go to prison, according to EntireMag.

Another thing to be aware of if you choose to use StreamEast: You may get hacked or step in some malware, so look out. There are also StreamEast mirror sites out there.

But in the end, nothing happened to StreamEast. If you happen to live in a part of the world with lax or lenient copyright law, it can still be used, and in other places, all you need is a VPN — just proceed with caution.