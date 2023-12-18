What happened to Wattpad?

Wattpad is not allowed to ever go away, please and thank you.

Let’s be real, you’ve read stories on Wattpad before. Whether it was some One Direction fanfiction, or a Justin Bieber Y/N romantic story – we’ve all been there. In fact, some of us are still there, just with slightly higher standards looking for a seasoned story.

We’ll probably be using Wattpad for as long as we can – so it becomes an especially annoying nuisance when the website is down. While we understand that nearly every website experiences periodic outages, it’s still quite irritating that sites like Archive of Our Own, Wattpad, and Fanfiction.net are all a bit too susceptible to these blackouts. Somehow, it’s always when we’re in the middle of an especially good fanfic with our favorite ship.

Most recently, Wattpad was the one affected – much to our despair. Users have turned to Twitter in search of answers when unable to access the platform. So, what exactly happened, and is the site still up?

Is Wattpad down?

Investigating: We are currently investigating an issue that may impact Wattpad – hang tight, we’re working on resolving this as soon as possible. All updates will be posted here as soon as we have them! https://t.co/VAK60KASYJ — Wattpad Status (@wattpadstatus) December 18, 2023

Yes, Wattpad was down, but the issue has since been fixed, so you should be able to access the website very soon. According to the official Wattpad status server on Twitter/X, there was an issue that affected the servers of the website, forcing the maintenance team to temporarily shut down Wattpad to investigate what had happened.

Despite not announcing what caused the issues, many readers shared experiencing a “404 ERROR,” followed by an “ERROR 1011” message popping up on their screens. Some users also expressed concerns about believing their accounts had been deleted, but no one has confirmed an actual cessation of their accounts.

In the meantime, Wattpad has announced that the issue was fixed, and in the upcoming hours, everyone should be able to access the website – although, if you are on the app available for Androids, you might need to update it to access the most recent fix for the issue.

Hi Wattpadders! We had an issue with searching for profiles and tags on Android, but this is now fixed. Please make sure you have updated your app to the latest version (10.41) to find this issue's fix. — Wattpad Status (@wattpadstatus) December 12, 2023 Resolved: This issue has been resolved, thank you for your patience while we worked on it! 🎉 If you’re still having trouble accessing Wattpad, please submit a request to our Support team here: https://t.co/JMeCn8xqCh https://t.co/FT3jMJYhmv — Wattpad Status (@wattpadstatus) December 18, 2023

So, if you’re still experiencing some issues accessing Wattpad – worry not. It should be resolved very soon, and quickly enough, you’ll be able to get to your BTS fanfiction – I mean, original fictional story by an independent writer.