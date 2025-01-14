What is RedNote, the Chinese TikTok alternative, and how does it compare to TikTok?

As TikTok faces an uncertain future in the U.S., many users are exploring new platforms to fill the void that will be left by the social media giant. Among them is the Chinese app Xiaohongshu — known as RedNote in English — which is rapidly gaining traction as a potential alternative.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is currently at the center of a national security debate. Critics allege that the app could allow the Chinese government to access U.S. user data, a claim TikTok has repeatedly denied. Despite implementing measures to safeguard user information, the app remains under scrutiny.

The outgoing administration under President Joe Biden has signed a law requiring TikTok to either divest its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban. If ByteDance fails to sell the app by Jan. 19, Apple and Google will be prohibited from offering TikTok in their app stores. Additionally, internet service providers will be required to block access to the app, potentially rendering it unusable over time.

TikTok has taken its case to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to delay the ban. While justices heard arguments last week, a decision is still pending, leaving TikTok’s fate hanging in the balance. Because of this, many creators are preparing for life after TikTok, with some bidding farewell to the platform and announcing their transition to alternatives like RedNote.

Everyone on TikTok is transitioning to RedNote, the Chinese TikTok.



RedNote is going to be the number one app downloaded worldwide this week.



The irony of banning a Singaporean app out of China concerns, only to have everyone start using a Chinese app. pic.twitter.com/xxwJLpAPNn — Tony Aubé (@aubetony) January 13, 2025

What is RedNote?

RedNote — called Xiaohongshu or “Little Red Book” in China — is actually not a new app. It has been around since 2013, but it was only recently that it became one of China’s fastest-growing social platforms. The Financial Times values it at over $17 billion, a minnow to TikTok’s $84 billion whale, per Statista’s 2024 estimates.

RedNote combines elements of Instagram and Pinterest with a focus on user-generated content, so it’s not really that similar to TikTok. The app markets itself as a lifestyle platform for young people to explore diverse hobbies, trendy lifestyles, and authentic experiences, based on its Google Play description.

TikTok thrives on viral trends, challenges, and algorithm-driven content discovery. Its popularity lies in its ability to connect creators with massive audiences quickly. However, considering that TikTok is likely to be banned on Jan. 19, U.S. creators and users are left with no choice but to abandon the platform.

As previously mentioned, RedNote leans into lifestyle content and community-building. Its emphasis on authenticity and niche interests makes it feel more personal, but it lacks TikTok’s robust algorithm for viral content. However, the company behind it is adapting to cater to a broader audience, especially as it has seen a surge in downloads in the U.S. recently. It has even pivoted the app toward short-form video content similar to TikTok, so as to appeal to online content creators seeking a new platform for their “get ready with me” (GRWM) videos, vlogs, and more.

RedNote’s rise to No. 1

RedNote is currently ranked as the top social networking app on the Apple App Store in U.S., proving the growing interest among American users amid the imminent TikTok ban, according to Engadget.

However, the Chinese app’s sudden rise in popularity has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Critics question whether users will trust another Chinese-owned app given the controversies surrounding TikTok. Others see RedNote as a promising alternative, ensuring that TikTok’s unique content ecosystem continues to thrive.

Meanwhile, in a bid to welcome U.S. consumers, RedNote users are sharing videos encouraging newcomers to embrace their freedom of expression on the platform. This message resonates with creators who value open communication in the wake of TikTok’s potential ban.

This is the funniest thing to happen with the TikTok ban. TikTok refugees are flocking to an actual Chinese owned clone of TikTok called RedNote rather than use Meta or YouTube to the point it’s #1 on the AppStore now. It’s wild. Everyone is learning mandarin. Existing users are… pic.twitter.com/yuu0a7uiun — Zac Bowling 🥑 (@zbowling) January 13, 2025

What’s next for RedNote?

As the Jan. 19 deadline approaches, TikTok’s fate in the U.S. remains uncertain. The app’s potential ban could pave the way for platforms like RedNote to capture the attention of displaced users. Whether RedNote can sustain its momentum and replicate TikTok’s success remains to be seen, but its rise proves the growing demand for creative and interactive social media experiences amid the ban.

For now, everyone’s watching closely as the battle over TikTok unfolds. However, many are prepared to embrace new platforms and bid farewell to one of the most influential apps of the decade should the ban become final.

