DuckDuckGo logo with error message
Image via Svitlana Kunets/Getty
Category:
Tech
FYI

What’s wrong with DuckDuckGo?

The Google alternative is experiencing issues.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 23, 2024 04:25 pm

There is absolutely no room for argument when it comes to Google’s dominance as a search platform. It is easily the most convenient, user-friendly resource out there, but many people have been flocking to alternatives like DuckDuckGo for years.

Recommended Videos

That’s largely due to some of the shadier practices going on over at Google, which many people (reasonably) believe is unabashedly stealing our information and selling it to the highest bidder. There are certainly plenty of issues going on over at Google, and each fresh hurdle that arises makes those alternatives look a little bit better. Particularly as they work to improve their search results and streamline their own processes, its getting harder and harder to beat the allure of DuckDuckGo and other alternatives.

Unfortunately, with a larger numbers of users come a larger number of problems, something DuckDuckGo is experiencing first hand. A Microsoft crash took the Google alternative down with it, leaving people who lean on the browser for their daily searches out to dry.

Is DuckDuckGo down?

DuckDuckGo logo
DuckDuckGo

A Microsoft outage hit a number of platforms in mid-May 2024, taking down ChatGPT, DuckDuckGo, and Copilot, to name a few. The issues began at around 3am EST, and caused several commonly-used resources to stop functioning. It appears to be a result of Bing’s API, which took down a number of attached services when it crashed.

Bing was among the lineup of affected resources, but it came back online long before DuckDuckGo or its peers were back to functionality. OpenAI asserted, by mid-morning on the day of the issue, that it had largely been resolved, explaining that “we experienced a partial outage affecting ChatGPT’s web-browsing capabilities due to Bing being unavailable.”

DuckDuckGo was back to full functionality at around the same time, announcing just 30 minutes ahead of OpenAI that “we’re coming back up.” During the outage, DuckDuckGo’s reliance on Bing’s search algorithms made any kind of search of the platform impossible, but anyone who was struggling with the crash should have access back by now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Hello Kitty’ Happy Meal release window, toys, box and more
Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh! collab
Category: FYI
FYI
‘Hello Kitty’ Happy Meal release window, toys, box and more
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Screengrabs from different videos from Trippyspinez's TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’: The true story of Glen Powell’s character, Gary Johnson
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
FYI
FYI
‘Hit Man’: The true story of Glen Powell’s character, Gary Johnson
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed
Category: FYI
FYI
Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 22, 2024
Read Article When does rue21 close its doors for good?
rue21 closing
Category: FYI
FYI
When does rue21 close its doors for good?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Hello Kitty’ Happy Meal release window, toys, box and more
Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh! collab
Category: FYI
FYI
‘Hello Kitty’ Happy Meal release window, toys, box and more
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Screengrabs from different videos from Trippyspinez's TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Hit Man’: The true story of Glen Powell’s character, Gary Johnson
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
FYI
FYI
‘Hit Man’: The true story of Glen Powell’s character, Gary Johnson
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed
Category: FYI
FYI
Dunkin’ Refreshers caffeine count confirmed
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 22, 2024
Read Article When does rue21 close its doors for good?
rue21 closing
Category: FYI
FYI
When does rue21 close its doors for good?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.