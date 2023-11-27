10 Christmas crimes you probably haven’t heard of

The holiday season is traditionally a time for joy, love, and celebration. Families gather to share warmth and create cherished memories, but unfortunately, not every Christmas tale is one of happiness. Throughout history, some individuals have chosen this festive season as a backdrop for heinous crimes that have left lasting scars on the collective memory.

So grab some mulled wine and dim the lights, true crime fans, as we explore the darker side of the holidays.

Covina Massacre

Associated Press



The Covina massacre, also known as the Covina Christmas Eve massacre, occurred on December 24, 2008, in Covina, California. Bruce Pardo, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, arrived at a family Christmas party hosted by his ex-wife’s parents. Armed with firearms and an improvised flamethrower, Pardo opened fire and set the house ablaze.

Tragically, nine people lost their lives in the attack, including Pardo’s ex-wife and her parents. After the rampage, Pardo fled the scene and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive behind the Covina massacre was rooted in a bitter divorce and custody dispute between Pardo and his ex-wife. The incident shocked the community and raised awareness about the dangers of domestic disputes escalating to extreme violence, leaving a lasting impact on the memories of those affected by the tragedy.

JonBenét Ramsey

PHOTO: MARK FIX/ZUMA



The JonBenét Ramsey case remains one of the most infamous unsolved mysteries in the history of American criminal investigations. On December 26, 1996, six-year-old JonBenét, a child beauty queen, was found murdered in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. The circumstances surrounding her death were highly suspicious, as there were signs of a botched kidnapping attempt, along with evidence of possible sexual assault.

The case gained immense media attention, and the Ramsey family became the focus of intense scrutiny. Despite numerous investigations, including a grand jury inquiry, the killer was never conclusively identified, and the case remains open. Theories abound, ranging from intruder scenarios to suspicions within the family, but the lack of definitive evidence has perpetuated the mystery surrounding JonBenét Ramsey’s tragic and untimely death.

Aziz Yazdanpanah’s Tragedy

Relatives comfort one another during a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at Parr Park in Grapevine, Texas. Reuters



The Yazdanpanah family’s Christmas celebration in 2011 in Grapevine, Texas, tragically transformed into a scene of unspeakable horror. On Christmas morning, Aziz Yazdanpanah, a 56-year-old father, shot and killed six family members in their suburban home before turning the gun on himself. The victims included his estranged wife, their two teenage children, and three other relatives. The shocking act of violence sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community and left investigators grappling with the motives behind this horrific event. The incident underscored the importance of mental health awareness, intervention, and support systems to prevent such devastating acts within families.

The Carnation Murders

Anderson Family Home. The Seattle Times



The picturesque town of Carnation, Washington, was the setting for a brutal crime that unfolded on Christmas Eve 2007. The Carnation murders were perpetrated by Michele Anderson and her boyfriend, Joseph McEnroe. Michele’s motive was rooted in a longstanding family dispute over money. On that fateful night, Michele and McEnroe systematically shot and killed six members of Michele’s family, including her parents, Wayne and Judy Anderson, and her brother Scott’s family. The victims were gathered for a holiday celebration, making the heinous act particularly shocking.

After carrying out the murders, the perpetrators attempted to stage the crime scene to resemble a robbery gone wrong. However, the elaborate plan did not escape the scrutiny of investigators. In 2009, Michele Anderson and Joseph McEnroe were both convicted of the murders, and they received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Sodder Family Disappearance

The Sodder family erected this billboard in 1952 near Ansted, West Virginia, to seek information about the children they believed to be missing. It displayed photographs of the children and offered a $5,000 reward for information. PUBLIC DOMAIN

The Sodder family is known for the mysterious and tragic disappearance of five of their children on Christmas Eve in 1945. George and Jennie Sodder, along with their ten children, lived in Fayetteville, West Virginia. A fire broke out in the early hours of December 25, 1945, destroying their home. While five of the children were initially thought to have perished in the blaze, no physical evidence of their remains was ever found. The circumstances surrounding the fire raised numerous questions, leading the Sodders to believe that their missing children may have been abducted.

The family conducted their own investigation and never gave up hope of finding their children, but the mystery of the Sodder children’s disappearance remains unsolved to this day. The case has sparked much speculation and intrigue, contributing to its status as one of the most enduring unsolved mysteries in American history.

“The Downtown Posse”

WHIO TV 7



In 1993, a notorious crime spree known as “The Downtown Posse” shook the city of Tacoma, Washington, during the Christmas season. Comprising a group of young criminals, this gang terrorized the community with a series of armed robberies and violent assaults. Their reign of terror escalated during the holidays, leaving the city on edge. The Downtown Posse’s crime wave serves as a stark reminder that criminal elements often exploit the festive season, taking advantage of distracted law enforcement and a generally trusting atmosphere.

Murder of Kristy Bamu

Photos via Metropolitan Police



The murder of Kristy Bamu on Christmas Day in 2010 remains a haunting and tragic event that shook public consciousness. Kristy, a 15-year-old boy, fell victim to an unspeakable act of brutality at the hands of his sister and her boyfriend in their East London home. The motive behind this heinous crime was rooted in accusations of witchcraft and the belief that Kristy was possessed.

The perpetrators subjected him to prolonged physical and psychological torture, resulting in his untimely and gruesome death. The case shed light on the dark consequences of superstitions and ignorance, prompting a reexamination of cultural beliefs that could lead to such extreme violence. The trial that followed revealed the horrifying details of Kristy’s final moments, serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for societal awareness and education to prevent such senseless acts in the future.

Murder of Sameena Imam

Photograph: West Midlands Police/PA



The death of Sameena Imam on Christmas Day in 2014 marked a chilling and sorrowful incident that captured public attention. A 34-year-old woman, Sameena met a tragic end in what unfolded as a case of domestic violence. She was reported missing in December 2014, only for her body to be discovered weeks later, buried in the backyard of her own home in Leicester, England. Sameena’s husband, Mohammed Tauseef, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

The investigation revealed a disturbing narrative of marital strife and a strained relationship, leading to an act of extreme violence on what should have been a day of celebration.

Lawson Family Murders

Public domain/Wikimedia commons

The Lawson Family Murders of Christmas Day in 1929 stand as one of the most notorious and disturbing crimes in American history. In Germanton, North Carolina, Charlie Lawson, a seemingly ordinary farmer, perpetrated an unspeakable act by systematically murdering his wife and six of their children before taking his own life. The motive behind this horrific event remains unclear, as the family had shown no signs of discord or distress leading up to that fateful day.

The crime scene shocked the nation, and the brutality of the killings left investigators and the community grappling with a sense of profound disbelief. The Lawson Family Murders remain a haunting mystery, with theories ranging from financial troubles to mental health issues, but the true motivations behind this tragedy continue to elude understanding.

Murder of Za’Zell Preston

Getty Images



The murder of Za’Zell Preston is a tragic and unsettling case that unfolded in California in 2012. Za’Zell, a 26-year-old mother of three, was found brutally murdered in her Anaheim apartment. Her estranged husband, William Wallace, became the prime suspect in the case. The investigation revealed a history of domestic violence and a tumultuous relationship between the couple. William Wallace was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, with evidence suggesting a premeditated act fueled by jealousy and anger. The brutality of Za’Zell’s death and the circumstances surrounding the case underscore the pervasive issue of domestic violence and the dire consequences it can have on individuals and families.

While Christmas is typically a time of joy and togetherness, these tragic events serve as a reminder that even the most festive occasions can be marred by darkness. The crimes surrounding these victims are stark examples of how the holiday season can become a backdrop for unimaginable acts of violence. As we celebrate, let us also reflect on the importance of compassion, understanding, and nurturing the bonds that make the holidays truly special.