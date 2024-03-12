In the ever-expansive realm of teeth-chattering true crime, there’s absolutely no denying that the main focus is typically shined upon unfathomable serial killer cases that have shocked our society. However, the truth of the matter is that those cases are known worldwide and extremely well-documented, while a variety of other cases are not.

Recommended Videos

Despite these specific cases failing to match the ever-growing attention which an onslaught of other cases have received within mainstream media, it’s certainly worth noting that these particular cases are just as bizarre, unsettling, and jaw-dropping as the rest. Of course, it’s a crying shame that a large portion of these stories never make national headlines and help to spread awareness, but it definitely doesn’t make them any less fascinating to learn about.

So, let’s dive directly into this bubble of unlawful actions and explore 5 shocking true crime cases you’ve probably never heard of.

The Dorothea Puente murder case

The concept of a killer granny might seem like an idea straight out of a horror movie plot, but the case being real is definitely a shock to the system. While Puente was initially known in the ‘80s for running a boarding house in California, the shock factor of her life happened when it was revealed that Puente murdered many boarders that lived in the house as a way to obtain and cash their Social Security checks. Dubbed the “Death House Landlady,” Puente was eventually convicted of three of the murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The Katherine Knight murder case

While this jaw-dropping case might be more known in Australia, where the crime itself took place years ago, a large portion of true crime fanatics likely won’t know much about this case. Occurring back in 2000, Katherine Knight was arrested and convicted for the murder of her partner John Price, with Knight attempting to feed Price to his children for dinner. Knight even went as far as to serve pieces of Price alongside vegetables and gravy, although police were able to get involved before Price’s children actually ate the dinner. Decades later, it’s still one of the most shocking cases out there.

The Taylor Schabusiness murder case

If the killer granny wasn’t bizarre and ominous enough, then the murder case surrounding Taylor Schabusiness will certainly turn some heads. While dating her boyfriend Shad Thyrion, the couple both frequently participated in erotic asphyxiation, using a metal chain on one occasion — which resulted in Thyrion’s death. Schabusiness then proceeded to sever his body parts, and even placed his decapitated head in a bucket for his own mother to discover. That being said, it remains one of the most bizarre true crime cases ever.

The Rod Ferrell murder case

While the interest and allure surrounding vampires has existed in media for over a century now — especially in regards to movies such as Dracula and Twilight — the case of Rod Ferrell kickstarting a “vampire clan” to murder others is a concept that is definitely unfathomable. In reality, Ferrell started a sinister and sadistic cult that eventually led to the murders of a Florida couple. For his crimes, Ferrell was sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently incarcerated in Florida.

The Sharon Lopatka murder case

As shocking as one true crime case can possibly get, it’s a complete wonder as to why the Sharon Lopatka murder case isn’t as followed and searched as other cases. As the story goes, Lopatka was murdered by a computer analyst after Lopatka went online and specifically asked her killer to “torture her to death” as a way of sexual gratification and to fulfill a growing fetish. Despite Lopatka’s request, Robert “Bobby” Frederick Glass, the man who murdered her, was convicted and died shortly before serving a federal sentence.