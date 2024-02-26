The trend of uncovering clues, hints, and massive amounts of evidence presented in documented true crime cases has undoubtedly become the norm in the widespread realm of entertainment.

As a result, an overabundance of documentaries and docuseries have captivated a worldwide audience and kept true crime fanatics on their toes and returning for more content — especially when it comes to serial killers. But as enticing as all these serial killer documentaries truly are, it might be difficult to narrow down the definitive best.

Over the years, the true crime bubble has become notably expansive, with a variety of serial killers becoming a huge focus — many of which receive their own documentary highlighting their heinous crimes and vicious warpaths. The most obvious culprits would be Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, but an onslaught of other documentaries showcasing particular serial killers are certainly just as popular and highly addictive to eagle-eyed viewers who enjoy the content.

So, let’s cut the chit-chat and dive in to explore the 10 best serial killer documentaries that need to be watched right now.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

One of the most unsettling cases in the entire nation is undoubtedly the case of Chris Watts — an American killer who murdered his own wife and two daughters to try and cover up an affair he was having. Granted, this documentary isn’t technically about a serial killer, but it’s truly an incredible documentary that explores a horrifying real-life situation that simply should have never happened.

Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer (2003)

While the majority of serial killers are unequivocally fascinating, there’s something incredibly mind-blowing about Aileen Wuornos — especially with how rare female serial killers are in our society. The 2003 documentary unfolds the curious case of Wuornos’ crimes, with the aforementioned killer murdering seven of her clients, all of which she met while working as a survival sex worker. Despite claims of self defense for assault against her from the men, she was eventually sentenced to death by lethal injection.

H.H. Holmes: America’s First Serial Killer (2004)

Long before the sinister actions of killers such as Dahmer, Bundy, and Gacy, H.H. Holmes was a polarizing figure and notable name in regards to vicious serial killers. Naturally, the interest in Holmes as the first documented serial killer in America inspired a variety of documentaries to be crafted, but the 2004 special is undoubtedly one of the best. Of course, interest in the killer has increased over the years due to a conspiracy which suggests that he could have also been Jack the Ripper — so there’s something to think about.

This Is The Zodiac Speaking (2007)

Without a doubt, one of the most puzzling and intriguing serial killers of all time would be the mysterious Zodiac Killer. Famous for enhancing barbaric crimes with various clues, puzzles, and hints, speculation and interest around the aforementioned killer has yet to waver over the years. So when a team of investigators and thorough examiners decided to discuss the case in a jaw-dropping documentary, it should hardly come as a huge surprise that it turned out to be one of the best in the true crime bubble.

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (2019)

If there’s one thing in this life that you absolutely do not do, it’s causing any sort of harm to animals — especially when a string of animal lovers are in hot pursuit of you, as killer Luka Magnotta quickly found out after his disgusting acts of online abuse against cats, and the eventual murder he committed. Overwhelming interest and popularity surrounding the documentary was so high at the time of its release in 2019 that it eventually became one of Netflix’s most-watched documentaries of the year — and rightfully so.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (2021)

As one of the most polarizing serial killers of all time, it goes without saying that specific documentaries about John Wayne Gacy are forms of must-watch media. And while the Confessions with a Killer documentary about Gacy on Netflix is incredible in its own right, the Peacock documentary centering on his horrifying crimes is on a level of its own. Throughout its bone-chilling duration, the docuseries shares specific recordings of Gacy detailing his crimes and explores his eventual conviction — making it one of the best.

Cropsey (2009)

The concept of a child kidnapper and sinister killer is undoubtedly a nightmare in itself, so when a documentary about offender Andre Rand was created, it was only a matter of time until the documentary rode a colossal wave of interest. Released back in 2009, Cropsey focuses on Rand’s crimes and his status as an urban legend, with critics and true crime fanatics absolutely captivated by the documentary and praising its transparency and spine-tingling discoveries.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Files (2012)

Much like other notable names, Dahmer is without question one of the most searched serial killers of all time — simply due to the aggression, brutality, and horrific nature behind the disastrous crimes. In the same vein as other must-watch documentaries on this list, the 2012 project focuses on eyewitness encounters and close-calls with Dahmer’s neighbors and acquaintances — documenting just how evil and sadistic the Milwaukee Cannibal truly was during his warpath of horror.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020)

Regarded as one of the most well-known serial killers of all time, an earth-shattering project about Ted Bundy and his vicious warpath was surely going to make this list, with the Prime Video documentary from 2020 about the killer solidifying itself as one of the best. The acclaimed documentary notably travels back in time to unfold the horrific crimes of Bundy directly through the eyes of Elizabeth Kendall — his long-time girlfriend. It’s a fantastic documentary that should definitely be watched by all.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (2021)

To adhere to the massive true crime fanbase, Netflix is crawling with a variety of streamable options for subscribers to choose from, but the documentary about Richard Ramirez might be some of the most unsettling and compelling content to ever release. As terrifying as a killer can be, the project reveals the time period, motive, and path of his horrid acts. Without a doubt, the documentary is a brilliant piece of true crime material that should be watched by all — and is undoubtedly the best serial killer content to indulge in.