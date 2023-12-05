A woman who went on a date with the alleged Gilgo Beach murderer speaks out

Rex Heuermann, aged 60, stands accused of the long-unresolved murders of three women, Melissa Barthelemy (24), Megan Waterman (22), and Amber Lynn Costello (27), after human remains were discovered on Long Island. Heuermann was charged with first-degree murder on July 14, shedding light on cases that had baffled investigators for over a decade.

Former escort-turned-hair stylist Nicole Brass shared a chilling encounter on NBC News that she had with Heuermann eight years ago, expressing little surprise at his arrest. Brass had recounted her eerie experience to people over the years, claiming she went to dinner with the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, but her warnings were often dismissed.

Brass recounted a date with Heuermann, describing him as a divorcee interested in true crime. During their conversation, Heuermann displayed a particular interest in the Gilgo Beach murders, discussing the grim discoveries along Ocean Parkway. Brass found his demeanor alarming, noting a stark contrast between a true crime enthusiast and someone who had a direct connection to the events.

Concerned, Brass took precautions by having a friend wait for her in the restaurant parking lot. When Heuermann invited her to his home near Gilgo Beach, Brass declined, citing discomfort with driving at night. Reflecting on the encounter, Brass emphasized how, in a different scenario, she might not have made it home safely.

A lawyer for Heuermann did not respond to inquiries about Brass’ account.

Authorities in Suffolk County have labeled Heuermann as the “prime suspect” in the killing of a fourth sex worker, Maureen Brainard-Barnes (25), according to information from a bail application. The victims’ remains were found along Ocean Parkway, a coastal road on Long Island.

Heuermann, who has two children and faced marital troubles with his wife filing for divorce after his arrest, has pleaded not guilty, vehemently denying any involvement in the murders. Notably, he has not been charged in the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert, a fifth sex worker who vanished in 2010 in Oak Beach, triggering the investigation that led to the discovery of the other victims.

Gilbert’s skeletal remains were found in 2011, with authorities suggesting she may have drowned, while an independent autopsy hinted at strangulation, according to a lawyer representing Gilbert’s family. Heuermann has also not been charged in connection with the deaths of others found along Ocean Parkway, including Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, in an interview with Dateline, indicated that authorities are still exploring potential links between Heuermann and additional victims found along Ocean Parkway. Investigations are ongoing, and no possibilities are being ruled out.

In August, South Carolina authorities began probing a potential connection between Heuermann and a woman who disappeared in 2017 from Sumter County, east of Columbia.