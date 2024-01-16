Blueface release date confirmed

In Jan. 2024, rapper Blueface turned himself in for parole violation and will reportedly remain in jail for seven months. According to Blueface’s mom, in an Instagram story, Blueface was also being held for incidents involving Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock, two women with whom her son had previously had romantic relationships.

Blueface’s probation violation related to a 2021 San Fernando assault of a security guard, according to XXL. Alexis and Rock’s exact involvement in the case is unclear. Blueface reportedly has children with both women and Rock, a musician and TV personality, was captured on camera accompanying the hip-hop star when he turned himself in.

Referring to Rock Alexis, a social media influencer, Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, wrote in an Instagram story:

“Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That’s why it’s so quiet praying everyone understands now why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want what’s best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents.” via XXL

Other legal issues facing the Thotiana rapper include a maximum five-year suspended sentence related to a 2023 shooting in Las Vegas.

Blueface likely won’t be released until July 2, 2024

Footage surfaces of Blueface turning himself into the authorities for probation violation. He’s expected to do 1 year in county jail. 😳 pic.twitter.com/r99cyLj5TE — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 12, 2024 via No Jumper/X

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding what put him there, Blueface will remain incarcerated until at least July 2, 2024, barring other legal developments in the case, TMZ reported. Some think Blueface could spend a year in county jail once things get sorted out. Others add the overcrowding in Los Angeles jails could lead to an earlier release date than anticipated.

In a video shared online of Blueface entering jail, the musician and sometimes boxer said, “I’m handling some mandatory issues, man. I’ll see you on the other side.” And only a day after Blueface turned himself in, the MILF Music founder dropped the EP, Free Blueface, on Spotify, according to HotNewHipHop.