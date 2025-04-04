Bogus booty doctor busted when botched behind surgery leaves woman brain dead in New York

A fake cosmetic surgeon was arrested recently at JFK airport in New York after a woman was left brain dead at his home in Queens. The woman was to reverse a gluteal augmentation procedure, commonly known as a BBL when she went into cardiac arrest. Officials say she is not expected to survive.

According to reports, ​Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, operated an unlicensed clinic and falsely claimed to be a doctor from Colombia. On March 28, 2025, he attempted to remove butt implants from a 31-year-old woman, during which he administered lidocaine, causing her to go into cardiac arrest.

No signs of brain activity

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda promoted a range of cosmetic procedures on his TikTok account, where he also sometimes identified himself as a doctor.

According to The New York Times, the woman’s friend arrived at Hoyos-Foronda’s home to pick her up after the augmentation reversal, only to learn something had gone wrong.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she was found to have no brain activity and signs of lidocaine toxicity. Doctors detected no brain activity and as of April 4, 2025, said she was not expected to survive.

Hoyos-Foronda fled the scene but was apprehended at JFK Airport while attempting to leave the country.

He has been charged with second-degree assault and unauthorized practice of a profession. He is being held on Rikers Island in New York without bail.

Reports say there are no verified public records of Hoyos-Foronda holding a valid U.S. medical license, and authorities have confirmed that he is not licensed to practice medicine in New York or anywhere else in the U.S.

What are BBLs?

Gluteal augmentation, also known as a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, is a popular cosmetic surgery that enhances the size and shape of the buttocks using fat transfer.

Liposuction removes fat from areas like the abdomen, thighs, or flanks during the procedure. That fat is then purified. The purified fat is injected into the buttocks to create a fuller, more lifted appearance.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and law enforcement agencies regularly warn about the dangers of unlicensed or “black market” procedures.

These are often offered in non-medical settings — apartments, hotel rooms, salons, or private homes. Many providers claim to be “certified” or trained abroad but lack U.S. medical licenses or proper training.

Hoyos-Foronda advertised his services on social media

Hoyos-Foronda called himself a doctor and advertised his services on social media. One TikTok post promises “personalized attention and high standards of quality,” translated from Spanish.

Another post translated from Spanish promises to “sculpt your glutes with our machine” using a “safe and painless method.” Hoyos-Foronda appears to have practiced unlicensed surgery in Miami, Long Island, and New York.

Unlicensed cosmetic surgery is more common than most people realize in the U.S., particularly BBLs often using illegal silicone, lip fillers, and Botox.

The rise of social media-fueled beauty trends has worsened the problems as has the demand for cheaper alternatives to expensive procedures. Thousands of cases are reported each year, but many more go unreported.

