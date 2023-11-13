Buster Murdaugh’s net worth and how he got rich, explained

It must be great to be born with a VIP pass to the world of affluence and connections until the family secrets and Netflix catch up with you.

Buster Murdaugh, the son of the Murdaugh legal dynasty in South Carolina, is more enigmatic than a Sherlock Holmes novel with missing pages. Born into a family where law and justice were served for breakfast, Murdaugh found himself in the limelight, but not for reasons one might expect from a legal scion. Murdaugh’s name has gained even more recognition with the release of the Netflix true crime docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

The series reveals the truth behind the Murdaugh family’s tragic events, centering on the killings of Buster Murdaugh’s mother, Maggie, and his brother, Paul. Given the increased media coverage of the Murdaugh family drama, it’s safe to say Buster Murdaugh has seen his fair share of ups and downs. However, one thing that has remained constant is his net worth, which has been a subject of much speculation and intrigue. So, how much is Buster Murdaugh worth? The answer to that question is as complex as the man himself.

How’s Buster Murdaugh’s net worth faring in 2023?

Buster Murdaugh Screengrab via Youtube/News 19 WLTX

Now, onto the juicy part – Buster Murdaugh’s net worth. As of my last snooping session (which was quite extensive), there isn’t a concrete figure floating around. However, reports of Buster Murdaugh’s net worth vary widely across different sources. Some claim an estimated fortune of $550,000, while others speculate a higher figure, reaching up to $1 million. However, the most common estimate aligns with a net worth of around $5 million in 2023.

So, how did Buster get rich? It’s a classic tale of ‘family fortune meets legal drama.’ Buster, the eldest son of the Murdaugh family, was born in 1996. He graduated from Wofford College, where he studied Government and International Affairs. He also attended the University of South Carolina School of Law, following in the footsteps of his family’s legal legacy. As part of the Murdaugh dynasty, Buster has had access to the kind of resources that most of us can only dream of. Established over a century ago, the family’s law firm has been a golden goose, laying hefty settlement eggs for years.

Moreover, Buster’s career combines his legal practice and entrepreneurial ventures. According to People, Buster used to work for his father’s law company, Parker Law Group, LLP (formerly The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick). Parallel to his legal career, Buster also runs a thriving landscaping business, contributing significantly to his net worth. But as you already know, it’s not all glitz and glamour. Despite being a family deep in all things legal, his father, Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of murdering his wife and Buster’s brother.

In the wake of his father’s conviction, Buster received at least $530,000 from the sale of his mother’s estate. This has contributed to his net worth, albeit in a rather unconventional way.

The Murdaugh family’s trail of tragic events

Maggie, Paul, and Alex Murdaugh Photo via Flickr

The Murdaugh family has been at the center of several tragic incidents in recent years. On June 7, 2021, the lifeless bodies of Buster’s mother and brother were discovered at their South Carolina family estate, bearing multiple gunshot wounds. Alex Murdaugh, Buster’s father, claimed to have found his wife and son murdered when he returned home.

Barely a month after the double murder, Alex Murdaugh was charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and theft of millions of dollars from clients and his law firm. Buster’s father was suspected of misappropriating funds, including a payout meant for the family of their late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who also died under suspicious circumstances.

On March 2, 2023, after only three hours of deliberation, a jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of the murders of his wife and son and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Before his death, Paul Murdaugh was embroiled in legal proceedings for a boat crash that occurred in February 2019, causing the death of a young woman named Mallory Beach. Paul’s murder took place before his trial could commence, leaving the case unresolved.

Another incident linked to the Murdaugh family is the 2015 death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith. Initially treated as a hit-and-run case, Smith’s death was re-investigated following the Murdaugh family’s tragedies. The potential ties between the Murdaugh family and Smith’s death are currently under scrutiny.

Buster’s legal challenges

Image via Fox Nation

Buster Murdaugh’s involvement in legal battles primarily revolves around the fatal boat crash that led to Mallory Beach’s death. As the owner of the boat involved in the accident, Buster faced a wrongful death lawsuit from the Beach family, seeking $50 million in damages. The lawsuit alleged negligence on Buster’s part and accused him of permitting underage alcohol consumption during the fatal boat ride. After an extended legal tussle, the Beach family reached a tentative settlement with Buster Murdaugh.

There have also been investigations into the Murdaugh family law firm’s finances and dealings, focusing on potential criminal charges linked to financial irregularities. While Alex Murdaugh, Buster’s father, was found guilty in an insurance fraud case, it remains unclear how much this has directly impacted Buster’s net worth.

Still, with all the controversies surrounding his family, Buster has managed to lead a relatively quiet life. He resides with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island.