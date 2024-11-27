California man charged with murdering four people and setting house on fire appears shirtless in court

Miguel Diego Sandoval appeared shirtless in court Monday, facing charges he shot and killed four people at a Los Angeles area home and then set the house on fire. An official motive for the crimes has not been announced, but multiple reports say Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend was murdered in the attack.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the murders happened around 1:30 am Nov. 16 in Lancaster, CA, about 70 miles northeast of L.A. The victims were Edwin Garcia, Matthew Montebello, and siblings Janvi Maquindang and Christine Aca-ac, who were all in their 20s. Multiple reports have said one of the victims was Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, but none have so far specified who that was.

According to the L.A. County D.A., Sandoval, 19, waited in ambush at the house, broke in and shot the four victims a few hours after they went to bed, and then set the house on fire. Three of the victims were declared dead at the scene, while Montebello was transported to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Another teenager was reportedly inside the home when the attack happened, and the fire started, but she hid and was rescued. Reports say she was the younger sister of the two siblings, and she called 911. Three family dogs were also shot and killed inside the house. Sandoval fled the scene and was arrested hours later.

Sandoval’s shocking first court appearance could indicate a compromised mental state

via Daily Mail Online/X

According to the Daily Mail, Sandoval appeared shirtless in court where he was officially charged with the gruesome quadruple murder. In photos of Sandoval posted by the Daily Mail, he seemed to be wearing an anti-suicide smock which had become unfastened, a possible indication of his mental state while in custody. No official reports state Sandoval is on suicide watch, however.

Referring to her son, Matthew, who died in the attack, Maria Montebello told ABC 7, “I am in shambles. I’m doing good, as you can expect. I may seem pretty composed now, but I’ve been crying all week.”

She added, “I want him to be remembered as a kind, loving child. Very respectful, caring, as a brother, as a gentle soul, very smart, very talented. Him and his friends were making music … that’s how they hung out. They tried to be creative.”

Maria confirmed she recognized Sandoval as an ex-boyfriend of one of her son’s friends, although she says she never met him.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these four lives, including a brother and sister, who were callously shot as they peacefully slept in their beds,” LA County District Attorney George Gascón said, referring to the case.

Gascón added, “This shooting has devastated the Lancaster community, and our hearts go out to the victims’ families, who are suffering from this sudden, incomprehensible loss. Prosecutors in our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to hold the perpetrator accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Until his next court appearance, Sandoval is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in LA. If convicted on charges including arson, four counts of murder, and several special allegations, including “victims were killed by means of lying in wait” and “another person was present during the burglary,” Sandoval could spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole, KTLA reported. ABC 7 Los Angeles says Sandoval will appear in court again Jan. 27, 2025.

