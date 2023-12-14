Sam Haskell IV makes a wild first public court appearance

Was deranged murderer really the look he was after?

On Dec. 8, 2023, accused triple-murderer and the son of high-powered Hollywood producer Sam Haskell, Samuel Haskell IV, was seen in court for the first time since his arrest. Haskell IV’s shocking courtroom appearance, alone, will likely do nothing to help his case.

In Nov. 2023, Hollywood was shocked Haskell Jr. was charged with the murders of his wife, Mei Haskell, and her mother and father, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li.

The younger Haskell was seen on security camera footage disposing of a black garbage bag in a dumpster in the Los Angeles area that someone later discovered contained the remains of a woman, confirmed to be Mei. As of this report, Mei’s parent’s bodies remain missing.

Reportedly, Haskell IV paid men to remove heavy trash bags from the residence he shared with Mei and their three children, who are reportedly safe and living with relatives. The men Haskell IV hired were concerned when they felt something like body parts in the garbage bags, and then returned the money and bags before informing the police. However, when the police arrived, the bags could not be located.

Meanwhile, further evidence linking Haskell Jr. to the crimes was discovered inside his apartment. According to LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez, “Once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I’m not going to provide at this point” (via the New York Post).

Haskell IV appeared shirtless in court

Screenshot via Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

Seen for the first time in court, Haskell IV was photographed standing behind a plexiglass barrier, bare-chested, with a blue garment around his waist exposing his tattooed upper body. He was holding a plastic bag filled with a carton of milk and what appeared to be food.

Screenshot via Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

According to the Daily Mail, a court deputy later said Haskell IV was wearing an anti-suicide smock, and the straps had come unfastened. Haskell IV had been on suicide watch since he was booked into a Los Angeles County Jail. Haskell IV spoke little while in court and had not yet entered a plea.

Haskell IV had made one previous court appearance before Dec. 8, but no cameras were allowed. On that day, Haskell IV was told his arraignment hearing would be delayed, and until then, he would continue to be held without bail.

On Dec. 8, Haskell and his defense team were informed that his arraignment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2024, and that his bail status had not changed, according to ABC7.com.