What is Hollywood producer Sam Haskell’s net worth?

Hollywood producer and former agent to the stars Sam Haskell‘s long career in entertainment has so far scored him four Emmy nominations and one win. But just how much money has Haskell earned from all that success?

Sam Haskell interest was renewed in 2023, when the Hollywood power player’s son, Samuel Haskell IV — hereafter referred to as Haskell IV, to distinguish him from his agent dad, and any other Sam Haskells —was arrested in connection to a human torso having been discovered in a dumpster concealed in a bag, and linked to Haskell IV. At that time, Haskell IV’s wife, mother-in-law, and father-in-law were all missing, according to CNN. The body part discover was later confirmed to belong to Haskell IV’s wife, Mei Li Haskell, The New York Times reported. Mei Li’s parents were unaccounted for.

Haskell IV’s potential 2023 legal problems are not first high-profile scandal linked to his father, Sam Haskell, however. In 2017, Sam Haskell the Elder resigned from his post as CEO of the Miss America Organization over comments he allegedly made about contestants, ABC News reported that year.

Before those scandals broke, however, Haskell Sr. (Or, perhaps, Haskell III?) was agent to George Clooney, Ray Romano, and Whoopi Goldberg at the William Morris Agency, where he was head of television. Dad Haskell retired from William Morris in 2005. Meanwhile, Dad Haskell’s one Emmy win came as executive producer for the 2021 Netflix movie, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

According to Haskell’s IMDb profile, the last production he was involved in was 2022’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas TV movie.

Haskell’s net worth is at least $1 million

Based on available sources, high-powered Hollywood producer and agent Sam Haskell’s net worth is from between $1 and $2 million, but Haskell has never disclosed just how much money he has. Based on Haskell’s career in Hollywood, those estimates seem low.

Haskell is reportedly married to singer, actor, and beauty pageant winner Mary Donnelly Haskell, and as well as their Haskell’s son, Sam Haskell IV, the couple have one other daughter, Mary Lane Haskell, and three grandchildren, according to Wealthy Peeps.

On Haskell’s Magnolia Hill Productions bio page, the company Haskell founded, he’s described as “the nice guy in Hollywood.” Per Business Insider, however, Miss America 2013, Mallory Hagan, and others alleged Haskell spread sexual rumors and made disparaging remarks about them in his time as CEO of the organization, among other controversies.

Reportedly, among other examples of what the culture at Miss America was like under Haskell, he told one of his employees, Brent Adams, who had started dating Hagan, “You don’t need a piece of trash like Mallory, you need someone with class and money like my daughter.”