The alleged Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s motives remain a mystery right now. Many have speculated political motivations in Livelsberger’s choice to use a Tesla vehicle at the location of the explosion (a Trump hotel in Las Vegas), but nothing can be said for sure. Meanwhile Livelsberger’s ex-wife, Sara, has apparently expressed anti-MAGA sentiments on social media in the past, including one in which she referred to the president-elect as a bigot.

What has Sara Livelsberger said about Donald Trump

Prior to Trump’s first term as president, Sara made several posts on Facebook criticizing the businessman. According to an article from the Daily Mail, she shared a screenshot of a tweet from the soon-to-be president saying he “needs to spend less time on Twitter posting and deleting tweets, and more time focusing on maybe…a god d**m platform of some sort?.”

Her anti-Trump posts only increased in the run-up to the 2016 election. In one instance she posted a picture of a bumper sticker with a simplistic illustration of Trump along with the words “stop bigotry.” In another post she’s seen wearing a T-shirt that says, “Girls just wanna have FUN-damental rights,” indicating that she agrees with feminism and is likely pro-choice, two things Trump is known to have polar opposite opinions on.

Sara has not been active on this Facebook account since 2016, but it seems unlikely her strong opinions would have changed in recent years. She, like over 75 million voters in the U.S., has (or at least had) a strong dislike of Trump, but there is nothing tying her to the Las Vegas bombing. In fact, reports indicate that Matthew Livelsberger was actually a big supporter of Donald Trump, which put him at odds with his own ex-spouse.

Matthew Livelsberger’s opinion on Trump

Livelsberger’s family say that he “loved” Trump and was “100 percent a patriot,” when speaking to the Independent. His uncle claimed that “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.’”

The couple were often described as polar opposites and a neighbor by the name of Stacie Wilssens, who claimed to know both, said she did not like Matthew, and would only visit Sara when he was away on deployment. According to Wilssens, Matthew would “prey on” Sara, who apparently suffered from depression: “She was trying to get healthy and he would mock her.”

Matthew and Sara eventually split in 2018, with him remarrying in 2022. He had a baby daughter with his second wife, but the New York Post reported that the two broke up days before the explosion when she confronted him over supposed infidelity. Livelsberger left his home the day after Christmas and rented the Cybertruck on Saturday. He also contacted some of his ex-girlfriends before ending his life outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s day.

