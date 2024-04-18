Did Lacey Fletcher’s parents actually let her melt into a couch?

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of neglect. Please read with caution.

In 2022, Clay and Sheila Fletcher of East Feliciana, Louisiana, called 911. Their daughter, 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher, was dead on the couch of their home. When EMTs arrived, however, they found something much worse. Lacey wasn’t just dead ⏤ she had seemingly “melted” into the furniture.

What EMTs described was one of the most shocking and tragic cases of neglect in recent memory. Lacey had been left on that couch for more than a decade. Her weight plummeted in that time and she spent her days soaked in excrement. The sofa and the floor beneath it began to decompose, and maggots feasted on Lacey’s body while she was still alive.

Lacey’s cause of death was ruled acute medical neglect, sepsis, and bone infection osteomyelitis. She also lived with several mental and emotional challenges that contributed to her unwillingness and inability to leave her parent’s home. Still, the question remained: Why would any parents stand by without seeking professional help as their grown child suffered and finally died under such unfathomable conditions?

Why did Lacey Fletcher never leave the couch?

Lacey Fletcher’s issues began in high school, where she was bullied. When she was 14 years old, her parents chose to homeschool her, but about 10 years later, when she was 24, her mental health declined to such a point she refused to leave the house. Lacey was non-verbal and lived with Autism Spectrum Disorder and social anxiety. When she died, her parents said she also had “locked-in syndrome,” a rare neurological condition causing near or complete paralysis, sometimes without loss of brain function, due to lower brain damage and damage to the brainstem. Lacey’s locked-in syndrome” diagnosis, however, was refuted.

What happened to Lacey Fletcher’s parents?

Clay and Sheila were charged with murder when Lacey died, but those charges were later overturned on a technicality. In Feb. 2024, Clay and Sheila pleaded no contest to reduced manslaughter charges and were sentenced to 40 years in prison, 20 of which were suspended, and five years supervised probation, WAFB reported.

The couple’s attorney, Steven Moore, said the following in court:

When you look back at it, you wonder, why? How could this happen? It did happen. But at no point did Sheila or Clay Fletcher ever have a single intent to harm their daughter. They loved their daughter to a fault. Their life revolved around Lacey Fletcher… They lived for Lacey Fletcher.” via LBC

For roughly 12 years, Lacey Fletcher lived on her parents’ couch, and in that time, they took some steps to attend to her needs. They tried to feed her and arranged a homemade bathroom system, which they said Lacey didn’t use. But Clay and Sheila never sought professional help, a decision that, to this day, is difficult to explain.

When Fletcher’s parents were sentenced, Judge Kathryn “Betsy” Jones said, “This was a tragedy. The truth is that Lacey laid on a couch and slowly died because she got no medical or mental health care.” Meanwhile, West Feliciana District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla added, “ … If you had a horse that was in the stall behind your house, and you go back there, and the flesh is just gone from its body, and you can see bones exposed …I mean, you wouldn’t even treat your animal like that.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

