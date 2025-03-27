Faulty Vegas Trump hotel revolving door contributes to an elderly woman’s death, a lawsuit has alleged

In what could seen as a metaphor for how he’s run the country, a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court has alleged that a faulty revolving door at Donald Trump‘s Las Vegas hotel contributed to a 78-year-old woman’s death in October last year. It’s just one of several recent safety and health code complaints at Trump properties.

According to the suit, Diana Truschke, a “guest and patron of the Defendant,” President Trump, at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, was in the revolving door when it sped up, striking her from behind and throwing her several feet forward. The complaint states, “As a result, Ms. Truschke was violently ejected from the revolving door, causing her to be thrown several feet, ultimately falling to the sidewalk on her face.”

According to the litigation, Truschke was treated at a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries in October last year. Truschke’s injuries were not specified.

The suit alleges negligence, that the door was not kept up to code, and there were no signs alerting guests there were safety issues, Fox 5 Vegas reported. According to 3 News Las Vegas, the suit has asked for a jury trial, and $15,00 to cover funeral and medical expenses and compensation for pain and suffering.

Safety and Trump properties don’t go hand in hand

Safety issues at Trump properties are nothing new and have been the subject of neglecting health and safety regulations in the past, including during the pandemic when masks were required in several states and cities, and in September last year, when an Illinois judge ruled Trump Tower Chicago had violated state and federal environmental regulations, according to Law & Crime.

Trump’s Vegas hotel, named in the Truschke wrongful death civil suit, opened in 2008, and it’s the same hotel where Matthew Livelsberger blew up a Tesla Cybertruck near the front doors on New Year’s Day after taking his own life. Meanwhile, SC Media reported in February that around 165,000 customer files were stolen in a cyber attack.

According to New York Daily News, Trump Steakhouse at Trump International Hotel was forced to shut down in 2019 for health violations after investigators uncovered improperly stored food and unsafe food preparation, including outdated caviar and undercooked fish in meals.

Truschke’s sole surviving son and administrator of her estate, John Truschke, filed the wrongful death suit in Clark County District Court on March 18. Trump, the Trump Organization, or Trump International Hotels, have not yet commented on the litigation and reportedly, no trial date has been set.

