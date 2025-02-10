Florida judge decides if mom with an eyebrow-raising day job can volunteer at her children’s elementary school

A Florida judge has ruled that Victoria Triece‘s rights weren’t violated when her local school district banned her from volunteering at her children’s elementary school. Two years ago, Triece sued her children’s school district for $1 million because of the district’s decision, which came about after school officials discovered Triece is an adult content creator.

Recommended Videos

According to Florida’s WFTV9, Triece was banned in 2021 while her two children were students at Sand Lake Elementary in Orange County. Triece had volunteered at the school for five years when the school principal received an anonymous email about Triece’s OnlyFans account, where she made her living under a pseudonym. Triece reportedly publicized the account on social media. OnlyFans allows users to sell often self-made explicit photos, videos, and more on a subscription basis.

Around the time she was banned from volunteering at the school, Triece, who is in her 30s and who passed background checks before she was allowed to volunteer, told Orlando’s WESH she was “humiliated” when her day job was exposed and by school district’s decision to blacklist her. She said, “Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged and so isolated.”

Triece said the district violated her free speech rights

via Fox 35 Orlando/YouTube

Triece’s lawsuit filed two years after the volunteer ban said the district’s decision violated her right to free speech, and it also accused school administrators of “sexual cyber harassment” for sharing pictures from the account without her permission. In late January last year, however, a Florida judge ruled against Triece, stating she had no right to volunteer at her children’s school, and while she had a right to privacy and free speech, they were not violated through the district’s decision, according to Click Orlando.

Among other points, the judge also said that Triece did not provide adequate evidence that the district shared images without her consent, ruling against Triece’s claim of sexual cyber harassment, disagreeing that Triece’s situation was comparable to “revenge porn.” The district did share photos, the judge said, between school officials while conducting official business. The images were shared with the media through a public access request.

“The record before the Court does not contain any evidence that supports Plaintiff’s assertion that her right to raise her child has been constitutionally impaired,” the judge’s ruling read in part. “On the contrary, the evidence in the record shows that Plaintiff is free to attend school-related activities with her children,” the ruling added.

Meanwhile, the judge added that the school volunteer program where Triece worked “does not include any language that confers any right or benefit upon an individual to participate in the program, to remain in the program, or to appeal a removal decision.”

The same year she filed the suit, Triece told WESH she started her OnlyFans account after a breakup and because she didn’t want a 9 to 5. “I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7 and be as involved in their lives as I could be without being away from them,” she said. “They’re everything to me.” She added, “I’m not a bad person. I’m doing my job in private.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy