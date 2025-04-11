Florida middle school vice principal accused of calling a 13-year-old student ‘sexy chocolate,’ and asking him to rub her feet ‘like he loved her’

Hey, at least she admitted she "crossed the line"

Florida police arrested a middle school vice principal over allegations she asked a 13-year-old male student to rub her feet “like he loved her.” The student also told police she called him “sexy chocolate” in the hallways of the school. The vice principal even told one witness she “crossed the line.”

According to Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Keiva Lark was the assistant principal at Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Poinciana, Florida. She was arrested on April 8 this year, 2025, on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct against a student by an authority figure.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 13-year-old male student was sent to Dr. Lark’s office for throwing a balled-up piece of paper. While in her office, Dr. Lark allegedly told him to rub her feet. She then took off her shoes and put her legs across the boy’s lap. Two witnesses and the victim corroborated this account.

Another witness stated that they heard Dr. Lark say she was making him do this “so he would know what foreplay is for when he gets a girlfriend.”

Florida’s Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Lark didn’t think the boy was massaging her feet “the right way.” So she “massaged his arms and his shoulders. That’s how evil this conduct was. So she’s in jail,” Judd said.

Lark denied she did anything “inappropriate”

53-year old Dr. Keiva Lark has been charged with Lewd/Lascivious Conduct (F2) and Lewd Offense against… pic.twitter.com/qcADiyvCsy — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) April 10, 2025

Lark admits her behavior was “inappropriate for her profession.” She denied she said anything inappropriate to the boy.

“Dr. Lark initially told detectives that this was only a joke and that she was just trying to humble the victim, Sheriff Judd added.

Judd said, “It’s completely inappropriate for a 53-year-old woman to act and talk like this to a middle school boy. It’s even worse given that this was an assistant principal and her student.”

The principal of Lark’s school reported the incident to the authorities, leading to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Polk County Public Schools has placed Dr. Lark on administrative leave.

When news broke, Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement, “This is abhorrent behavior for anyone who works among students, especially an administrator. This person no longer has any business being around children.”

Heid added, “We commend the school principal for immediately reporting this incident, so we could take action and work with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to protect students.”

