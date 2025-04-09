Married Alabama ‘lunch lady’ allegedly takes male student home twice, and let’s just say it wasn’t to study

Alabama police arrested a 41-year-old public school lunch lady recently, on allegations she had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor student at her school twice. Police say she invited a teenage boy to her home. And once in custody, she admitted to what she had done.

Recommended Videos

As Alabama news outlet WAAY 13 reports, citing court documents, Amy Nicole Wigginton, of Rogersville, AL, is an employee at Lauderdale County Schools. Several reports state she worked in the school cafeteria.

Once arrested, she allegedly confessed to having sexual intercourse with a Lauderdale County School District student under the age of 19 at her home on two separate occasions, March 7 and March 31, 2025.

According to court documents, Wigginton waived her Miranda rights during police questioning and confessed to the encounters. The boy’s name and age have not been disclosed, and how the abuse was uncovered is unclear.

Alabama’s age of consent

One resident of Rogersville told WAFF that Wigginton should be ashamed of herself over the alleged crimes.



https://t.co/3gUn0NJaHT — WAFF 48 (@waff48) April 5, 2025

Notably, the age of consent in Alabama is 16. State law, however, permits charges if the adult is a school employee and the student is under 19. After her arrest, the Lauderdale County Board of Education placed Wigginton on administrative leave. The district is cooperating with law enforcement officials.

“The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave,” the district said in a statement of Wiggington’s arrest. “We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter,” the district added.

According to Wiggington’s social media, Wiggington worked as part of the child nutrition staff at Lauderdale County High School. School officials have not confirmed this detail.

Wiggington is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $100,000 bond. It is not immediately clear when she is expected to appear in court.

New Release Body Cam Footage: Married Teacher Christina Formella Arrested for Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Student



🗃️Facts in the Comments⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0vtqZZwBPw — The Fact Checker (@The_Facts_Dude) April 1, 2025

The Wiggington news comes in the wake of Christina Formella‘s arrest, a 30-year-old former special education teacher and soccer coach from Downers Grove, Illinois.

Police arrested Formella in March, charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault involving a 15-year-old student.

The student’s mother uncovered the abuse in explicit text messages between Formella and her son, leading them to report the matter to the Downers Grove Police Department on March 15, 2025. Police arrested Formella during a traffic stop on March 16. Formella’s arrest body cam footage went viral online.

According to People, citing court documents, Formella kept a “memoir” of sorts about the abuse in a notes app on her phone about the abuse. “We will never ever be together again,” Formella allegedly wrote, after she said the “disgusting” boy “cheated” on her.

“I’m not a second choice. I’m the best thing you’ll ever have even with all of my mistakes,” Formella allegedly added.

The school district placed Formella on paid administrative leave after her arrest. A judge released her under the conditions that she avoid school premises and not contact individuals under 18 years old. April 14, 2025, is Formella’s next court appearance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy