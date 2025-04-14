Florida woman stabbed to death, daughter critically injured; Ex-boyfriend arrested

A violent double stabbing in North Lauderdale, Florida, early on Saturday, April 12, killed one woman and left her daughter with life-threatening injuries. Police have arrested 56-year-old Vital Joseph and charged him with the crimes. The victims were named as Maguy Pouye, who died from her injuries, and her daughter, Isabelle Joseph.

Even though Vital Joseph and Isabelle Joseph share the same last name, the family has confirmed they are not related. The stabbing happened around 2 AM at a home on Runners Way. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived after getting a call about a stabbing and found Pouye and her daughter with multiple stab wounds.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital, where Pouye was declared dead. Isabelle Joseph is still in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Mother and daughter stabbed; mother dies as boyfriend is taken to jail

CBS News obtained Ring camera footage that shows a man entering the victims’ home right before the attack. The released video blurred the man’s face because his identity wasn’t confirmed at the time, but family members say they believe it was Vital Joseph. Another part of the video shows people running from the house and calling 911.

About three minutes after entering the home, the same man is seen running away. After the stabbing, Vital Joseph managed to avoid arrest at first but was caught later that night in Palm Bay by the Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. He was taken to the Brevard County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and breaking into a home with the intent to harm someone.

Investigators found that Joseph and Pouye had been in a relationship before and that Joseph had once lived in the same house where the stabbing happened. The reason for the attack is still being looked into, but the Sheriff’s Office has said the relationship ended about a year before the incident.

The stabbing has shaken the North Lauderdale community. Neighbors said they were shocked and scared after the attack but felt some relief when Joseph was arrested. One neighbor, Yolanda Franklin, said the arrest brought some comfort but also made her realize the neighborhood needs to be more careful.

Isabelle Joseph, despite her serious injuries, is awake and able to talk. Family members remember Maguy Pouye as a lively, caring woman who was a loving mother of five and a grandmother. Her death has left a huge hole in their lives. Her cousin, Jean-Pierre Gaston, spoke about the family’s deep sadness and how much this tragedy has hurt them. Maguy’s sister, Kimberly Gaynor, also shared her grief and called the attack senseless and cruel.

Gaston called Joseph a coward and said the family wants justice. The investigation into the double stabbing is still going on, and more details are expected as the case moves forward. Vital Joseph is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills.

