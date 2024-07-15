Former Red Hot Chili Pepper’s guitarist sued for wrongful death. The Josh Klinghoffer accident explained.

In March 2024, Israel Sanchez was crossing the street on foot in Alhambra, California at around 3 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a black 2022 GMC Yukon. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers and current Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer was reportedly behind the wheel, and Klinghoffer now faces a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Sanchez’s death.

Recommended Videos

Ring security camera footage caught the accident. In it, Sanchez is seen crossing the street in a crosswalk when the Yukon hits him. The 47-year-old is dragged a short distance before the Yukon stops. Klinghoffer then exits the vehicle and checks on the body. Sanchez died hours later at the hospital. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to TMZ.

Klinghoffer was driving distractedly

That Klinghoffer video isn’t a “terrible accident”. He killed a guy with his car. — Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) July 10, 2024 via Daniel Kunka/X

Josh Klinghoffer, who was behind the wheel of the Yukon, which also had no plates, could be seen in the video holding something in his hand while driving; a cell phone, according to the wrongful death suit Israel Sanchez’s family brought against the musician. The footage also shows Klinghoffer did not attempt to brake or slow down before Sanchez was struck. The suit says that Klinghoffer should have seen Sanchez, who had the right of way, before the accident, and as a result, Klinghoffer is accused of reckless homicide.

Sanchez family attorney Nick Rowley told the AP, “They never charged the guy or even wrote him a ticket for blowing through the crosswalk and killing someone. This is a horrific injustice.” Klinghoffer’s attorney Andrew Brettler, meanwhile, told TMZ, “After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

Klinghoffer was on tour with Pearl Jam when the Sanchez family brought the wrongful death lawsuit against him, and it was widely reported that he could not be reached for comment. Responding to the Klinghoffer lawsuit, Pearl Jam fan Daniel Kunka wrote on X, “That Klinghoffer video isn’t a ‘terrible accident.’ He killed a guy with his car.” “The video is pretty damning in terms of showing someone driving without due care and attention,” Benito Aramando responded.

Alhambra police said Sanchez’s case was still active, and could not comment further.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy