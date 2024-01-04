Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison release date, confirmed

With hundreds of legal documents now made public, several high-powered men are proven associates of the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, is the only person convicted in connection with Epstein’s crimes as of this report.

In 2021, Maxwell, a British newspaper heiress, was found guilty of child sex trafficking for helping lure underage girls into Epstein’s circle over ten years. Those girls were then assaulted and abused by Epstein and other famous men. Epstein, a billionaire financier, died in 2019 by suicide at a New York correctional facility before he could stand trial on charges related to the case, CBS News reports.

In 2022, Maxwell — who pleaded not guilty — was sentenced to 20 years in prison, ordered to pay a $750,000 fine, and given five years of supervision upon her release, NBC News reports. Two years later, in 2024, Maxwell was serving that time at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida — when will she be freed?

Ghislaine Maxwell gets out in 2037

As of this report, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was 60 years old when she was convicted, was scheduled to go free in July 2037 for good behavior and two years spent in custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator. In February of 2023, The Guardian reported that Maxwell asked a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction on the grounds that she was immune from prosecution and other errors related to the case. Later that year, Reuters stated that New York’s 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied her request.

In 2016, Maxwell said in a deposition she met Jeffrey Epstein in 1991 through a friend, according to the Independent. According to her conviction, Maxwell helped Epstein traffic girls for sex abuse from around 1994 to 2004. The couple were romantically involved at one time, but the nature of their relationship was unclear later in Epstein’s life.

At her 2022 sentencing hearing, Maxwell said: