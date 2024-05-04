Wanda Holloway, the Pom=pom Mom
Image via Houston Public Media
Category:
True Crime

What happened to Wanda Holloway, the mom who plotted to kill mother of a 14-year-old to make her daughter a school cheerleader?

The cheerleading-murder plot that left the nation shocked.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 4, 2024 10:54 am

In 1991, the whole world was shocked when the police revealed a grim conspiracy involving a hitman, teenage cheerleaders, and a mother who went too far for her daughter, aka Wanda Holloway, the Pom-pom Mom, and the heights she went to secure a dream her daughter never wanted to live in the first place.

Recommended Videos

Wanda was obsessed with her daughter, Shanna. The two wore matching outfits, and it was clear that Holloway was the kind of parent who would do anything for their child. While that would have been a beautiful sentiment, it led Wanda to feed a grudge for her neighbors, Verna Heath and her daughter, Amber. She wanted Shanna to get a place on the eighth-grade cheerleading squad at Channelview High School, a position that Shanna had no interest in, but Amber desired. So, Wanda came up with a plan to get rid of the competition.

In January 1991, Wanda contacted her former brother-in-law, Terry Harper. She bluntly asked the man to kill Verna, hoping that her death would destabilize Amber and clear the way for Shanna. Her intentions are even more perverted when we remember that Amber was only 13 years old when she ordered the hit on her mother, an unthinkable action for most law-abiding citizens.

Wanda was brought to justice after Harper decided to go to the police and reveal her nefarious proposal. On January 30, 1991, Holloway was arrested for conspiring to murder, a crime that led to an intense public trial.

Did Wanda Holloway, the Pom-pom Mom, get released from prison?

After her first trial, Wanda was convicted of solicitation of capital murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, one of the jurors on the trial was on probation due to a drug-related crime and should never have been put on jury duty. For that reason, Wanda’s trial was overturned. In a second trial, she decided to plea “no contest,” which meant she accepted her sentence while still not declaring herself guilty. She ended up with a sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Her conviction also allowed the Heaths to pursue reparations in the civil instance, with Wanda being sentenced to pay $150,000 to the family.

Despite the gravity of her crimes, Holloway was released from prison after six months. She was on probation for the remaining 9.5 years of her sentence and had to do 1,000 hours of community service. Her most significant punishment, however, was pushing away her daughter. As Shanna revealed in 2012 on Good Morning America, her mother’s aspirations for her and her actions to achieve them, prevented them from having a daughter-mother relationship.

By choosing the worst way to support her daughter, Holloway lost what she loved the most and became a cautionary tale for Shanna, who swears to never be a “stage mom” like her mother.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Baby Reindeer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Miguel Cortés, the ‘Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer’?
Miguel Cortés and Jeffrey Dahmer
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Miguel Cortés, the ‘Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer’?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Maxwell Anderson Sade Robinson Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
The Asunta Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Category: True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Baby Reindeer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Miguel Cortés, the ‘Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer’?
Miguel Cortés and Jeffrey Dahmer
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Miguel Cortés, the ‘Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer’?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Maxwell Anderson Sade Robinson Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
The Asunta Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Category: True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.