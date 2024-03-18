Over one week ago — on March 8, 2024 — a University of Missouri student named Riley Strain went missing during a trip to Nashville, Tennessee with his fraternity brothers, just moments after getting kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, for being far too intoxicated.

The 22-year-old was last seen by his fraternity brothers at 9:52 pm — when he told them that he was headed back to their hotel — however, surveillance footage around Music City shows Strain walking alone and stumbling down the streets of Nashville, in the opposite direction of where the group was residing for the weekend. According to the surveillance footage that has been released to the public, his last known location is walking across Church Street, close to the Cumberland River, and there is no confirmed trace of him beyond the James Robertson Parkway bridge and Gay Street.

With Nashville Police Sergeant Robert Nielsen confirming that “there’s no indication of foul play and no indication Strain was in a fight or argument with anyone that night,” it is unclear as to what exactly happened to the Delta Chi member, causing authorities — as well as the Nashville community — to search by foot, by drone, and by boat. Because of this, authorities received a brand new piece of evidence, as Strain’s bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street on March 17. This card was discovered by two women who were touched by the case and out searching for Strain, all while simultaneously live-streaming on TikTok.

Seemingly getting closer and closer to finding the 22-year-old, those who have been closely following the case are all wondering the same thing: With this brand new piece of evidence, has Riley Strain been found?

Is Riley Strain still missing?

Photo Courtesy of Riley Strain’s Family

Riley Strain is still missing as of March 18, however, we will update this article accordingly if he is found within the forthcoming days or weeks. Until then, anyone with further information regarding Strain and his disappearance is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.